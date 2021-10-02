VIDEO: Watch Trailer for SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD at Farmers Alley Theatre

Farmers Alley Theatre will kick off its season with Jason Robert Brown's emotive song cycle, SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - running October 8-24, directed by Broadway star and Kalamazoo native, Jerry Dixon who starred on Broadway in the musicals Once on This Island, Five Guys Named Moe and If/Then to name a few.

This powerful musical features a multi-cultural cast as they take you on a journey from the deck of a Spanish sailing ship to 30 stories high above Manhattan and all the way to the Stars and the Moon. Paired with the artistic vision of Jerry Dixon, these songs by Jason Robert Brown (Parade & The Bridges of Madison County) reflect this new post-pandemic world in the best way possible - with hope, compassion, heart and joy!

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD will feature four extremely talented professional performers from across the country: Nattalyee Randall (National Tour of Vocalosity), Jos N. Banks ("Lola" in the National Tour of Kinky Boots), Cara Palombo (Honky Tonk Angels at Farmers Alley Theatre), and Matthew Stoke (Soloist on AIDA Cruise Lines). Music direction by Cole P. Abod (Fun Home at Farmers Alley Theatre). "We hope to be a beacon of empathy in a complex world. I am ecstatic to be working with such a diverse and talented team of artists," says Artistic Director, Jeremy Koch ("Tony" in 1996-97 National Tour of West Side Story.)

Farmers Alley Theatre is currently Southwest Michigan's only year-round Equity theatre company and is offering Season Subscription packages in groups of 6 or 12 admissions. Packages are available for purchase at www.farmersalleytheatre.com. Ticket sales for individual shows will be announced throughout the year.