VIDEO: Kalamazoo State Theatre Hosts Virtual Performance and Q&A With Jake Kershaw

Kalamazoo State Theatre held a Facebook live musical performance and Q&A on Tuesday. Jake Kershaw performed for the event on April 28, 2020, where dozens of people tuned in.

"I feel like it helps people take their mind off of all the news and everything that's happening, and gives them a little bit of a distraction, a little bit of a reminder of what things use to be and what things will be in the future," Kershaw told local news channel WWMT. "I'm happy to brighten up peoples day if I can and if not I'm glad I gave them as good as a distraction away from the real world for a minute."

Watch the video below!





