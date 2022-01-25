Updates To Production Schedule Announced For Theatre And Dance At Wayne

Wayne State University continues to prioritize the safety of students, faculty, staff and guests. Due to an anticipated increase in COVID-19 cases and positivity rates, Wayne State has shifted to remote instruction for the beginning of the winter semester. The University anticipates that in-person classes and activities will resume at the beginning of February.

Theatre and Dance at Wayne, the producing arm of Wayne State University's Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance, has adjusted its production schedule. To accommodate the interruption of rehearsals, construction, and preparation and to ensure the safety of our students and the quality of our productions, the performances have been adjusted as detailed in the document linked here.

Current ticket holders affected by these adjusted dates will be contacted directly by the box office via email. In line with our current policy, all tickets may be exchanged by contacting the box office directly. If you wish to adjust your tickets or subscriptions, please contact the Theatre and Dance at Wayne box office at 313-577-2972 or boxoffice@wayne.edu. The box office can be reached from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday as well as two hours before scheduled performances. The box office is not open in-person during January 2022.