University of Michigan Theatre Students Go on Strike

University of Michigan undergraduate students in the Department of Theatre & Drama in the School of Music, Theatre & Dance have joined the list of campus groups going on strike, Michigan Daily reports.

The students sent a list of demands to faculty, and are refusing to go to class until all five are met.

The group's five immediate demands include:

Requiring the faculty to release a "unified statement expressing their support for those striking and their demands" by Saturday

Allowing students to opt out of University productions without cause due to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic

More transparency in decision-making processes regarding school plans

A wider range of opportunities for performances instead of the required production

The implementation of a "bail out system" in every class setting that will allow students to step away for a few minutes without explanation if a scene or topic becomes too much to handle.

"We as students often feel that we are catering to the faculty's desires when voicing our concerns, when instead the conversation should be student focused," the statement reads. "For this reason, we have decided to move forward with our List of Demands that place our needs as students at the forefront of this irregular semester."

Around 100 out of the 200 students in the program have signed on to the strike as of Tuesday evening.

University spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen said the Department of Theatre and Drama faculty will be meeting Wednesday and Thursday to consider the concerns.

