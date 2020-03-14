University of Michigan Cancels School of Music, Theatre & Dance Ticketed Events Through April 21

On Wednesday, March 11, the University of Michigan instituted preventative COVID-19 measures. One of these measures cancels all large events on campus. This measure is currently in effect from Thursday, March 12 until at least April 21.

How this will affect the remainder of the SMTD performance season:

All currently scheduled performances and events are cancelled until April 21 (or further notice). This includes:

DIE FLEDERMAUS, A BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY, and MY ONE & ONLY.

All free and non-ticketed SMTD events. The exception: degree student recitals will go on as scheduled, but may not be open to the public. Please contact smtd-scheduling@umich.edu for questions about non-ticketed SMTD events.

All events in Hill Auditorium, Rackham Auditorium, Power Center, Mendelssohn Theatre, and Arthur Miller Theatre, including the Men's and Women's Glee Club concerts.

At this time, the cancellation period does not include the Musical Theatre Senior Showcase; however, given the ever-changing nature of these preventative measures, the future of the Showcase remains very uncertain.

Anyone who has already purchased a ticket has three options:

a?? Exchange your ticket for a credit toward our 2020-21 performance season. If this is your preferred option, please email smtdtickets@umich.edu and we will contact you to process the exchange.

a?? Receive a refund. If you would like to receive a refund, please contact the Ticket Office at 734-764-2538 during business hours*. Please note that we do not keep credit card information on file, so we will need you to call our Ticket Office and speak to one of our associates in person. Do not send us your credit card information via email.

a?? Donate part or all of your ticket purchase to SMTD to help cover the costs already incurred in producing our shows. Kindly consider supporting the company's mission by donating at least half of the cost of your ticket(s) as a tax-deductible in-kind gift to the School of Music, Theatre & Dance.

If you purchased a ticket for an on-campus event other than DIE FLEDERMAUS, A BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY, MY ONE & ONLY, or the Men's and Women's Glee Club concerts, please contact the presenting organization for information regarding exchanges/refunds.

The League Ticket Office will close at 3pm on Friday, March 13; after that, the ticket window will not be open for the forseeable future. There will be representatives answering the phone and emails from 12-5 Monday-Friday.



The Ticket Office can be reached at smtdtickets@umich.edu or 734-764-2538.





