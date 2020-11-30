University Of Michigan's MUSKET Presents: NEWSIES IN CONCERT

MUSKET, the University of Michigan's largest and oldest student-run musical theatre organization, proudly presents N​ewsies in Concert​. This will be available on MUSKET's YouTube Channel (youtube.com/UMMusket) and can be accessed from anywhere. MUSKET typically produces two large-scale musicals at the Power Center every year. However, due to COVID-19, MUSKET has had to adapt to find alternative ways to provide an entertaining theatre experience. This concert was rehearsed and filmed in accordance with all University of Michigan COVID-19 guidelines.

Newsies in Concert​ follows a ragtag group of newsboys in 1899 as they take on New York City's most powerful publishing giants, Joseph Pulitzer and William Hearst. During this global pandemic, young people across our country have been using their voices to spearhead revolutionary movements. MUSKET's N​ewsies in Concert​ is a fitting reflection on systems that support inequity and help to remind the community that through the power of action, justice prevails. This concert will be an outlet for uplifting voices and inspiring progress.

Newsies in Concert​ is directed by Drake George, music directed by Eric Banitt, and choreographed by Kaylie Mae Wallace. MUSKET welcomes all University of Michigan students to be involved in their productions. ​Newsies in Concert​ features students from a wide variety of majors both on screen and behind the camera.

Newsies in Concert​ will premiere on YouTube on December 10th at 8:00 PM EST. More information and the concert link can be found at ummusket.org.

