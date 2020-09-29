UM To Present SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION In October

This production is the first installment of the school's 2020-21 Studio Series.

The School of Theatre and Dance at the University of Montana will present the Pulitzer- and Tony-nominated "Six Degrees of Separation" in October. This production is the first installment of the school's 2020-21 Studio Series, which incorporates inventive staging and minimal design to tighten focus on the performers and the text.

"Six Degrees of Separation" is directed by guest director Charlie Oates. The production runs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14-17 and 21-24, as well as at 2 p.m. Oct 18 and 25. Each of these performances will be streamed to audiences.

General admission tickets cost $12, while senior and student tickets cost $8. Admission for UM employees is $10. Tickets are available by visiting https://www.umt.edu/umarts/boxoffice/.

The original stage version of "Six Degrees of Separation" premiered in 1990, and many are familiar with the 1993 film adaptation starring Will Smith. This touching play, inspired by actual events, explores the essential human similarities that we all have, despite race and social class. The idea that we actually live in a small world - and that we are all driven by the same desires for comfort, status, stability and connection - is teased out in Guare's signature biting wit.

"'Six Degrees of Separation,' John Guare's modern classic, didn't just popularize the notion in a single expression that everyone on the globe is connected," Oates said. "His play explores race, class, the generational divide, the nature of imagination, experience and, ultimately, the delicacy of the relationships we crave. The play is funny, tragic, sophisticated, thought-provoking and current - especially in light of the racial reckoning our country is facing. It also provides great opportunities for a large cast of actors - meaty characters, lively writing and plenty of plot-driven conflict."

The University's School of Theatre and Dance is thrilled to have found a path forward to continue to create and share the work of students, faculty, staff and guest artists during these strange new times. The mainstage season and Studio Series for Fall 2020 will be presented virtually, beaming onto patrons' favorite content-consuming device in safe and innovative ways with the help of online ticketing platform ShowTixs4U. Shows will be recorded, and purchased tickets will grant online access to each production on specific dates and at specific curtain times.

For more information, call Oates at 760-473-6079 or email him at charlieoates@gmail.com. To see more information about the entire fall 2020 Theatre and Dance mainstage and studio season, visit https://www.umt.edu/umarts/boxoffice/.

