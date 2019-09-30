Titan Theatre Company Presents its 2019 Gala Event

The award-winning Titan Theatre Company will celebrate their 11th Season tonight, with their 2019 "Love and Lust" Gala Event!

The event will take place at one of NYC's hottest new venues, The Sanctuary on Roosevelt Island at 6pm. The evening will begin with live music by critically acclaimed jazz trio The Daniel Bennett Group. Food and Drinks will be provided by Grey Goose, Radeberger, and Glow Group, with special performances by Broadway actors Will Ray, Event Harrington, and Gerianne Perez. They will be joined by Titan Company Member Bailey Seeker and acclaimed NYC Based Jazz musician, Akie Bermiss. NFL Great Tony Richardson, Harry Poster Star Antionette Robinson, and Broadway's Michael Thatcher will also be in attendance. Gala Sponsors are: The Glow Group, NYC Ferry, The Copy Specialist, Grey Goose and Radeberger.

Titan will be honoring two of Queens Council Member and Arts Advocate Jimmy Van Bramer.

"It's hard believe we are already onto our 11th Season" said Titan Artistic Director Lenny Banovez. "Our 10th Anniversary season was a massive success and a great button on the past 10 years. However, this Gala is the start of the next 10, and I cannot wait to see what is in store."

The event is open to the public and can be reached by subway, car, and ferry. Tickets ($125) are available online at www.titantheatrecompany.com. Tickets may also be purchased in-person The Sanctuary tonight.





