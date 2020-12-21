Titan Theatre Company Opens A CHRISTMAS CAROL Tonight

Titan Theatre Company opens its beloved Holiday Tradition, A CHRISTMAS CAROL tonight! The company will be presenting a 70 minute benefit reading of the Dickens' novella virtually this year instead of it's annual Award-Winning Musical adaptation due to COVID-19 restrictions. The event will also include a brief concert following the reading featuring cast members Bailey Seeker, Julia Klinestiver, and Marcus Martin. The production will be available ON DEMAND starting at 7pm December 21st through Christmas Day.

"This situation is clearly far from ideal, and a more extreme scenario than anyone in the theatre community could have imagined back in March," said Managing Director Alyssa Van Gorder. "Even with that we must push on. This production has become a part of many families Holiday Tradition, as well as one for many of our artists as well. We knew that this year, not matter what, the tradition would continue"

The highly anticipated virtual production features over 20 company members, all of whom have starred in or been a part of the production in its 6 year tenure in Queens. "We are bringing the Titan family together again this holiday season to warm hearts and brighten spirits the best way we know how-through great storytelling." Added Van Gorder.

When the shutdown due to COVID-19 first hit back in March, Titan was among the first companies to embrace the virtual format almost immediately through pay-what-you-can online classes, open discussion forums, as well as a fully online Repertory Shakespeare Festival. Titan has strived to keep the creative spirit alive for artists through the difficult months that have followed since, and will continue to keep the spirit alive this holiday season by continuing our annual family tradition of producing Charles Dickens' classic, A CHRISTMAS CAROL.

Artistic Director Lenny Banovez, Managing Director Alyssa Van Gorder and company have developed a stellar reputation by offering a consistent level of innovation and quality that has taken the New York City theatre scene by storm over the last 11 years. Rising from performing in a 30 seat Tex-Mex Restaurant/Comedy Club to holding the title of "Theatre in Residence" at the premier performing arts venue in the borough of Queens, the Queens Theatre.

Season and single tickets are now available, as well as more info on Titan's outreach programming, Training Program, and the remainder of their season at www.titantheatreNYC.com