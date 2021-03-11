Titan Theatre Company Close Its Virtual Season With GENESIS By Mercedes White

Titan Theatre Company announced today the cast and creative team for its upcoming production of GENESIS, which will be streamed online. GENESIS is presented as part of their Future Classics Festival, a new works festival dedicated to ushering forth a new "classical" cannon by centering on the voices of BIPOC playwrights, actors, and directors. Though virtual, Titan is still proud to produce their season as the official "Company in Residence" at Queens Theatre.

When the shutdown due to COVID-19 first hit back in March, Titan was among the first companies to embrace the virtual format almost immediately through pay-what-you-can online classes, open discussion forums, as well as a fully online Repertory Shakespeare Festival. Titan has strived to keep the creative spirit alive for artists through the difficult months that have followed since by presenting numerous plays, readings, and classes and will continue to keep the spirit alive during this crisis.

The highly anticipated virtual production features: Brandon A. Wright, Psacoya Guinn, Bianca Taylor, Maddie Jones, and Kelly Kirkley. The play will be helmed by Titan Alum Anthony Michael Stokes. With Costumes by Anthony Toney.

GENESIS: A Prequel to a Raisin in the Sun was produced by Definition in 2014.Genesis takes place in the summer of 1919 in Chicago where Walter and Lena not only have to deal with the brutality of the race riots but also the uncertainty of their marriage after a terrible tragedy.

The productions streams April 1-3rd @ 7:30pm. Season and single tickets are now available, as well as more info on Titan's outreach programming, Training Program, and the remainder of their season at www.titantheatreNYC.com.