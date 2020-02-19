Titan Theatre Company Announces Casting For ROMEO & JULIET

The award-winning Titan Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for its high anticipated production of ROMEO & JULIET. ROMEO & JULIET will play a three-week limited engagement at Titan's home at Queens Theatre, where they are the official Company-in-Residence.

Performances begin Friday, April 3rd and continue through Sunday, April 19th.

Titan's innovative new take on this classic tale includes their signature "pull out of the hat" casting concept, which helped Titan explode into the NYC theatre scene 6 years ago with their smash hit production of A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM, will allow the audience to select the casting of the six of the main characters at each performance at random, minutes before the performance starts. This bold new retelling of a familiar story will bend the notions of what the phrase "star crossed lovers" could really mean.

"We decided to revisit this concept with this particular play in the hopes of exploring the perceptions of gender identity, sexual preference, and what it means to love." Said Managing Director Alyssa Van Gorder. "By leaving the casting to chance nightly, we are consistently having a new conversation about who each of these characters are, and who they fall in love with in real time."

The production stars Tristan Colton, Laura Frye, Andrew Garrett, Kevin Stanfa, Julia Klinestiver and Elizabeth Berkman as "The Six", The group of actors who will switch roles every performance. The cast is rounded out by Annalisa Loeffler, Michael Selkirk, Marcus Denard Johnson, Robert Meksin, Violet Wang, Madison Couture, Aaron Stangarone and Meg Smith. John St. Croix and Jacqueline Silva will understudy.

Titan Artistic Director Lenny Banovez will Co-Direct with Managing Director Alyssa Van Gorder. Lighting Design will be by Moneé Stamp, Costume Design by Anthony Paul-Cavaretta and Analiese Puzon will be the Production Stage Manager.

Tickets ($20) are available online at www.titantheatrecompany.com or by calling the Queens Theatre Box Office at 718-760-0064. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Queens Theatre Box Office, Tuesday through Friday 12pm to 6pm, and two hours before showtimes on weekends.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You