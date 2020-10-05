Titan Theatre Co. Rolls Out 20/21 Virtual Season Lineup

Season and single tickets are now available.

Titan Theatre Company announced its highly anticipated 2020/21 season today. The company will present their season virtually this year, as all theatres in New York City. Though virtual, Titan is still proud to produce this season as the official "Company in Residence" at Queens Theatre.

When the shutdown due to COVID-19 first hit back in March, Titan was among the first companies to embrace the virtual format almost immediately through pay-what-you-can online classes, open discussion forums, as well as a fully online Repertory Shakespeare Festival. Titan has strived to keep the creative spirit alive for artists through the difficult months that have followed since, and has every intention of continuing this online presence for artists and patrons near and far.

"This situation is clearly far from ideal, and a more extreme scenario than anyone in the theatre community could have imagined back in March," said Artistic Director Lenny Banovez. "Even with that we must push on. We are very lucky to have an extremely dedicated and talented group here. That dedication is what allows us to continue to provide content, in any form we can, until we are all able to meet again safely."

The upcoming virtual season will feature many new avenues that Titan is thrilled to explore. This year will mark their first season without a work of Shakespeare on the roster. Instead, the company has embraced new genres such as: a full 6 episode Radio Play Series, as well as a full new works festival, and two modern plays. The only familiar Title will be the company's extremely successful A CHRISTMAS CAROL.

Titan will kick off their Radio play series on October 25th with Agatha Christie's RENDEZVOUS WITH DEATH; Managing Director Alyssa Van Gorder will direct this debut production, which features multiple audience favorite company members. Titan will present one radio drama a month through the season after that. Later this month, AN ILIAD by Lisa Peterson & Denis O' Hare will premiere, starring Titan Favorite Laura Frye as The Poet and Violet Wang as The Muse. AN ILIAD will stream October 28ththrough 30th. The Titan fan favorite A CHRISTMAS CAROL by Charles Dickens will then stream from December 21st through 26th. After the Holiday Season, Titan will present CONSTELLATIONS by Nicolas Payne featuring Lenny Banovez and Alyssa Van Gorder as Roland and Marianne. CONSTELLATIONS will stream from February 11ththrough 13th. Titan will then close its season with their most ambitious project of the year; The Future Classics Festival, a new works festival dedicated to ushering forth a new "classical" cannon by centering on the voices of BIPOC playwrights, actors, and directors. True to their mission of breathing new life into classical works, the company will do their part to help forge the way for future classics by presenting three virtual readings of new plays submitted by BIPOC playwrights; all three will be streamed during the festival. The "winning" play will receive a fully staged production in Titan's next Main Stage Season when live performances are able to safely return. Play Submissions are being accepted now! If you are a BIPOC playwright with a story you'd like to share, please email your entry to contact@titantheatrecompany.com.

Artistic Director Lenny Banovez, Managing Director Alyssa Van Gorder and company have developed a stellar reputation by offering a consistent level of innovation and quality that has taken the New York City theatre scene by storm over the last 11 years. Rising from performing in a 30 seat Tex-Mex Restaurant/Comedy Club to holding the title of "Theatre in Residence" at the premier performing arts venue in the borough of Queens, the Queens Theatre.

For Titan's outreach programming this year, the company is teaming up with The Metropolitan Museum of Art again by continuing their participation in their "Teens Take the Met" event through interactive virtual programming. Titan is also pleased to continue their partnership with the Ronald McDonald House, providing programming for children and their families. This year also marks the continuation of the highly successful reading series with the Queens Borough Public Libraries. Info on all these programs will be announced at a later date.

Season and single tickets are now available, as well as more info on Titan's outreach programming, Training Program, and their upcoming season at www.titantheatreNYC.com

