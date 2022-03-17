Tipping Point Theatre Presents the World Premiere of THE BAXTER SISTERS

The Baxter Sisters had their lives planned out as teenagers back in 1937. They would win the talent competition in Detroit, get a spot on Major Bowes Amateur Hour and become a famous traveling act of tap dancing sisters. But after April, May, June and Dottie lose the competition to one Betty Hutton, the sisters are forced to lower their expectations of stardom and learn to enjoy what they have together in Ionia, MI. A story inspired by true events, The Baxter Sisters takes a hard look at mid 20th century life between these four outgoing siblings.

Playwright Kim Carney is a Michigan local who graduated from Wayne State University where she received their Arts Achievement Award. Her plays have been produced both locally and nationally. The Baxter Sisters is inspired by her Mother and Aunt's lives in Lansing, MI during the mid 1900's. "They were each other's best friends and worst enemies," Carney says. "I'm excited to see that dynamic come to life on the stage." Known as the Butler Sisters, Janie and Elaine's tap act traveled mid Michigan before they founded their own dance studio. It is here that the stories diverge, with The Baxter Sisters bringing their sibling rivalry to life through fast paced dialogue that dives deeper into themes of family and self discovery.

The World Premiere of the Baxter Sisters was slated for Tipping Point's production back in March of 2020. A week into rehearsals, the production shut down with an uncertain timeline for its return due to Covid-19. Two years later, the theatre is excited to finally bring the show to life and follow the sisters' journey. The Baxter Sisters is a heartwarming look at the resilience of sisterhood and the realities of life. It runs March 31 - April 24. Tickets are available now at TippingPointTheatre.com or by calling the box office at 248-347-0003. Discounts are available for military, seniors and students through the box office only.

Tipping Point Theatre is doing everything they can to create an enjoyable and safe experience for anyone looking to attend the show. They have installed air purifiers, HVAC systems that are up to code with current CDC guidelines and hand sanitizer stations throughout their space. Patrons attending the show are required to wear a properly fitted mask while inside the building, regardless of vaccination status. This is mainly due to the intimacy of their space and the proximity of the patrons to the four unmasked actors on stage. Seating is reduced to two third capacity with spacing between reservation groups. You can read their full Covid Policy at www.TippingPointTheatre.com/covid19-policies.

Having been shut down by the pandemic for 18+ months, Tipping Point Theatre's 14th season is focused on bringing the community unforgettable and impactful stories. They hire over 90 professional Michigan artists each year and continue to give to the surrounding areas whenever possible. Whether you're new to live productions or are a theatre veteran, the intimate 100-seat theatre provides a great view and an entertaining experience for every ticket holder.

More information can be found on their website at www.TippingPointTheatre.com or by calling the box office at (248) 347-0003.