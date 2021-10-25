Tickets to Go On Sale This Friday for JERSEY BOYS at Music Hall

Tickets are going on sale Friday, October 29 for the Detroit return engagement of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical JERSEY BOYS, the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. The musical will make its much-anticipated return to Detroit to play Music Hall on December 12-18, 2021. Tickets start at $25 and will be available for sale online at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-982-2787, and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office.

Recipient of Broadway's Tony, London's Olivier and Australia's Helpmann Awards for Best New Musical, JERSEY BOYS is the winner of 65 major awards and has been seen by over 27 million people worldwide (as of July 2021).

"We're thrilled to welcome back JERSEY BOYS to Detroit," said Al Lichtenstein, Executive Director of Broadway In Detroit. "Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons have an iconic history with The Motor City and still have many fans here, so the return engagement of JERSEY BOYS is sure to be a big hit!"

Directed by two-time Tony® Award-winner Des McAnuff, JERSEY BOYS is written by Academy Award-winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe and choreography by Tony® Award-winner Sergio Trujillo.

JERSEY BOYS is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story - a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Beggin'" and "Working My Way Back To You."

JERSEY BOYS opened in New York on November 6, 2005 and by the time it closed over 11 years later on January 15, 2017, it was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history, passing such original Broadway productions as 42nd Street, Grease, Fiddler on the Roof, and The Producers. JERSEY BOYS also ran a record-breaking nine years in London before closing in March 2017 as the 6th longest running musical in the West End.

JERSEY BOYS returned to New York with a new production in November 2017. JERSEY BOYS also returned to London with a new production in July 2021 at the newly renovated Trafalgar Theatre. JERSEY BOYS can also be seen on board the Norwegian Bliss.

The JERSEY BOYS design and production team comprises Klara Zieglerova (Scenic Design), Jess Goldstein (Costume Design), Howell Binkley (winner of the 2006 Tony Award® for his Lighting Design of JERSEY BOYS), Steve Canyon Kennedy (Sound Design), Michael Clark (Projections Design), Charles LaPointe (Wig and Hair Design), Steve Orich (Orchestrations) and Ron Melrose (Music Supervision, Vocal/Dance Arrangements & Incidental Music).

JERSEY BOYS is produced by Dodger Theatricals, Joseph J. Grano, Tamara and Kevin Kinsella, Pelican Group, with Latitude Link, Rick Steiner, and NETworks Presentations.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of JERSEY BOYS, produced by Bob Gaudio, was certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. The cast recording is available on Rhino Records. JERSEY BOYS: The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons (Broadway Books) is the official handbook to the smash Broadway hit. Seasons Greetings: A JERSEY BOYS Christmas, a holiday CD featuring international cast members of JERSEY BOYS, produced by Bob Gaudio, is available on Rhino Records.

For more information on JERSEY BOYS, go to www.JerseyBoysInfo.com or www.BroadwayInDetroit.com.

Performance times for JERSEY BOYS, appearing December 12-18, 2021 at Music Hall, located at 350 Madison Avenue, in Detroit are:

Tuesday through Saturday evening performances at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday evening performance at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday matinee at 2:00 p.m.

Open captioned performance on Friday, Dec. 17 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets for JERSEY BOYS, start at $25 (includes facility fee) and go on sale Friday, October 29. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-982-2787, and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office. A limited number of premium seats will be available through Ticketmaster and at the Fisher Theatre Box Office.

For group sales (10 or more) please email broadwayindetroitgroups@theambassadors.com or call 313-871-1132.

Tickets for the open captioned performance may be purchased in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office or by phone at 313-872-1000, ext. 0.

Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.

Broadway In Detroit uses Ticketmaster as its sole, authorized ticketing agent. Individual tickets purchased from a ticket broker or "third party" ticket reseller involves risk and may not be authentic, sold at box office prices, or with correct performance and venue information. Broadway In Detroit box offices cannot verify tickets sold through a third party or ticket reseller. Broadway In Detroit is also unable to contact third party purchasers with pertinent updates or changes regarding performances.

Following the lead of Broadway and concert venues across the country, Broadway In Detroit theatre patrons will be required to show photo identification and proof of a negative Covid test within 72 hours of the performance date or proof of full Covid-19 vaccination before they will be admitted into the venue. Additionally, all patrons will be required to wear a mask while inside the theatre regardless of one's vaccination status.

All ticket purchasers will receive a Broadway In Detroit Health & Safety Guide via email in the weeks prior to their performance. This guide will also be posted on the company's website (BroadwayInDetroit.com) and available at the Fisher Theatre box office. It will have the latest information on the company's health and safety protocols as well as information on what to expect when you arrive at the theatre.