Tickets to DEAR EVAN HANSEN Detroit Premiere to Go on Sale Next Week

Broadway In Detroit announced today that individual tickets for the Detroit premiere of Dear Evan Hansen will go on sale on July 8 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will be available online at Ticketmaster.com, BroadwayInDetroit.com, charge by phone (800) 982-2787, and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson (Fosse/Verdon), a score by Grammy®, Tony® and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews where it's broken all box office records and struck a chord with critics and audiences alike. It went on to win six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards. The show launched its First North American Tour at the Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado and has since performed in more than 40 cities across North America playing for more than 1.5 million audience members. The show's now-iconic blue polo and arm cast are part of the permanent collection of the National Museum of American History in Washington, DC.

The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, made an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200, entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since

1961 - and went on to win the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Stacey Mindich, features scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the Associate Music Supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Danny Mefford is the choreographer. Casting by Tara Rubin Casting/Xavier Rubiano. Sash Bischoff, Adam Quinn and Danny Sharron are the Associate Directors. Judith Schoenfeld is the Production Supervisor. US General Management 101 Productions.

Recommended for ages 12+; This production contains some adult themes, including discussions of suicide. Children under the age of five will not be permitted in the theatre.

Performance times for the Dear Evan Hansen appearing September 27 - October 9, 2022 at the Fisher Theatre located at 3011 W. Grand Blvd., in Detroit are:

Tuesday through Saturday evening performances at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday evening performances at 7:30 p.m.

Special Open Caption performance on Sunday, October 2 at 7:30 p.m.



Tickets for Dear Evan Hansen start at $50 (includes facility fee) and will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 8. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-982-2787, and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office. A limited number of premium seats will be available through Ticketmaster and at the Fisher Theatre Box Office.

Tickets for the Open Captioned performance can be purchased in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office or by phone at 313-872-1000, ext. 0.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the fourth show in Broadway In Detroit's 60th Anniversary Subscription Season which also includes My Fair Lady, Ain't Too Proud, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Beetlejuice, and Jagged Little Pill. Full Series Subscriptions, which start at $365 and include a ticket to all six shows, are still available at www.broadwayindetroit.com/season.

