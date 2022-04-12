Tickets To Go On Sale Next Week for MEAN GIRLS at Detroit's Fisher Theatre

Click Here for More Articles on MEAN GIRLS

Broadway In Detroit announced today that single tickets for the First National Tour of Mean Girls - the record-breaking new musical comedy produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures based on the hit film - will go on sale Friday, April 22. Starting at $40 tickets may be purchased online and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy AwardÂ® winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy AwardÂ® winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony AwardÂ® nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony AwardÂ® winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 at the August Wilson Theatre, following its world premiere at The National Theatre in Washington, DC, in the fall of 2017.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naÃ¯ve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Set Design), Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Finn Ross & Adam Young (Video Design), Josh Marquette (Hair Design), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Make-Up Design), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Director), John Clancy (Orchestrations), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements), Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Jeff Richmond, and Natalie Tenenbaum (Vocal Arrangements), Howard Joines (Music Coordinator), and Telsey + Co / Bethany Knox, CSA (Casting).

Mean Girls (Original Broadway Cast Recording), produced by Atlantic Records, is now available.

Performance times for Mean Girls appearing June 7-19, 2022 at the Fisher Theatre, located at 3011 West Grand Blvd., in Detroit are:

Tuesday through Saturday evening performances at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday evening performance at 7:30 p.m.

Special Open Caption performance on Sunday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for Mean Girls start at $40 (including facility and parking fees) and go on sale Friday, April 22, 2022. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office. A limited number of premium seats will be available through Ticketmaster and at the Fisher Theatre Box Office.

For group sales (10 or more) please email broadwayindetroitgroups@theambassadors.com or call 313-871-1132.

Tickets for the open captioned performance may be purchased in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office or by phone at 313-872-1000, ext. 0.

Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.

Broadway In Detroit uses Ticketmaster as its sole, authorized ticketing agent. Individual tickets purchased from a ticket broker or "third party" ticket reseller involves risk and may not be authentic, sold at box office prices, or with correct performance and venue information. Broadway In Detroit box offices cannot verify tickets sold through a third party or ticket reseller. Broadway In Detroit is also unable to contact third party purchasers with pertinent updates or changes regarding performances.