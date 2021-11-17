Tickets Going On Sale For SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL at Fisher Theatre Next Week

The North American Tour of SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical will make its Detroit premiere at the Fisher Theatre, March 8 - 20, 2022. Tickets start at $39 and will go on sale on Friday, November 26, 2021 online at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office.

SUMMER features a book by Tony Award nominee Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Tony Award winner Des McAnuff, with songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara and others. This new touring production is directed by Lauren L. Sobon and choreographed by Natalie Caruncho, based on the original direction by Tony Award winner Des McAnuff and original choreography by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo. Associate choreographer is Angelica Beliard.

Musical Supervision is by JP Meyer, Music Director is Erika R. Gamez, tour scenic design by Robert Andrew Kovach, based on the original scenic design by Tony Award nominee Robert Brill, costumes by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, lighting by Russell A. Thompson, sound by David Temby, projections by Chris McCleary. This tour is produced by APEX Touring.

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

Learn more at https://thedonnasummermusical.com/.