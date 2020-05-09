Tibbits Summer Theatre Will Present a Smaller, Socially Distanced 2020 Season

Tibbits Summer Theatre is still set to go on this year, but not as originally announced, according to WTVB.

Instead of 50 people, the company for the summer has been reduced to 12. This will force the company to present much smaller shows, which have yet to be announced.

"The Man of La Mancha" and "Love Letters" were in the company's the original schedule, and they will be performed, just in reader's theater style. Social distancing will be maintained at all times.

According to a statement on the theatre's website, "We will present a unique schedule worthy of the reputation Tibbits Summer Theatre has established over the past 56 years. The shows, for this year will not have full sets or live orchestras. They will have great talent and many familiar faces. They won't be full productions, but you will still be fulfilled...able to smile, laugh, tap your toe and maybe escape for a period of time. We will still have something for our youngest patrons even if it isn't popcorn at intermission."

Tibbits will be reaching out to all who have tickets for the season or individual shows. They ask patrons to not call the office as staff is working remotely. Information on the new season, once finalized, will be posted at Tibbits.org.

Read more on WTVB.





