Thistle Rose Academy of Arts Presents NOEL

Article Pixel Nov. 30, 2019  

Thistle Rose Academy of Arts invites you to experience the magic of the season with a concert celebrating the Holidays. Join us at a lovely little church in the woods to escape the hectic rush and enter into the yuletide spirit. Songs performed will include some well-loved classics as well others from around the world. The performance will culminate with a presentation of the Oratorio de Noêl by Camille Saint-Saëns.

Friday December 13 @ 7pm
Saturday December 14 @ 7pm & 3pm

Trinity in the Woods Episcopal Church
26880 La Muera St
Farmington Hills, MI 48334

Tickets: $20
Order online: www.thistleroseacademy.org



