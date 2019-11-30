Thistle Rose Academy of Arts Presents NOEL

Thistle Rose Academy of Arts invites you to experience the magic of the season with a concert celebrating the Holidays. Join us at a lovely little church in the woods to escape the hectic rush and enter into the yuletide spirit. Songs performed will include some well-loved classics as well others from around the world. The performance will culminate with a presentation of the Oratorio de Noêl by Camille Saint-Saëns.

Friday December 13 @ 7pm

Saturday December 14 @ 7pm & 3pm

Trinity in the Woods Episcopal Church

26880 La Muera St

Farmington Hills, MI 48334

Tickets: $20

Order online: www.thistleroseacademy.org





