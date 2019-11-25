Theatre and Dance at Wayne Presents Final Performance of CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Bonstelle Theatre

Ebenezer Scrooge returns to the Bonstelle Theatre one final time to delight audiences with this heartwarming tale of family and redemption. After four years of bringing joy for the holiday season, Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" takes its final bow at the Bonstelle Theatre from December 4 to December 15 as Wayne State University prepares for the construction of the new Gateway Performing Arts Center.



Ebenezer Scrooge is back in this adaptation by John Wolf, Chair of the Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance, and Tom Aulino. On the night before Christmas Ebenezer Scrooge encounters three ghost who persist he see the error in his ways before it's too late. Charles Dickens' classic tale stands the test of time on many stages, including the historic Bonstelle Theatre. Showing audiences that it is never too late to change, and seek forgiveness.



Wolf expresses his admiration for the production and the Bonstelle Theatre by saying, "Our production of 'A Christmas Carol' is near and dear to my heart, as is the Bonstelle Theatre. Both have deep roots for us and both serve this community in ways that are truly magical. This being the final production of 'A Christmas Carol' in the Bonstelle Theatre, it is my sincere hope that every family has an opportunity to enjoy the wonder and delight that is 'A Christmas Carol' in this historic venue." He continues, "Let's be clear, the new Gateway Center for the Performing Arts will bring astounding new opportunities for students and audiences. And the Bonstelle Theatre will be restored to its former glory. We look forward to working with the developer on ways to include the renovated Bonstelle in our future programming. Throughout this year, the Bonstelle will host both the 91st Annual Spring Dance Concert on February 27 and 28, 2020 and 'Mary Poppins the Broadway Musical,' April 10 through 19, 2020." The Bonstelle Theatre is ready for "A Christmas Carol," the beloved holiday spectacular that entertains the young and the young-at-heart.

While construction continues around the Bonstelle Theatre, a limited number of parking spaces will be available next to the theatre on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are encouraged to enter the lot on Eliot Street from Woodward Avenue. Street parking may be available around the venue and WSU offers paid parking in Parking Structure 7, located next to Whole Foods (a five-minute walk). We appreciate your patience as we continue to celebrate theatre in the Bonstelle Theatre this season.

Tickets are available online at theatreanddanceatwayne.com, or by phone at (313) 577-2972. The Box Office is open Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. A convenience fee of $2 per ticket is automatically added to your ticket when purchasing online. Additional fees may be required per order.



Performance Dates:



Wednesday, Dec. 4

Thursday, Dec. 5

Friday, Dec. 6

Saturday, Dec. 7

Sunday, Dec. 8

Friday, Dec. 13

Saturday, Dec. 14

Sunday, Dec. 15





