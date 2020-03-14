Theatre and Dance at Wayne Cancels Upcoming Productions of BUS STOP and MARY POPPINS

Following guidance from Wayne State University, Theatre and Dance at Wayne has made the difficult but necessary decision to cancel the upcoming productions of Bus Stop and Mary Poppins the Broadway Musical. Theatre and Dance at Wayne understands that many will be disheartened by this decision but truly appreciates the public's understanding that the organization's first priority is the care and safety of their students and their guests.



Ticket purchases support Wayne State students' education beyond the stage. Allowing ticket purchases to convert to a tax-deductible donation continues that support of those students and ensures that Theatre and Dance at Wayne can continue to offer quality entertainment and excellent education.



For patrons who'd prefer to receive a refund, Theatre and Dance at Wayne will honor those requests. Ticket holders are asked to email boxoffice@wayne.edu to let the staff know of their preference. If patrons elect not to contact the box office, they will receive a donation notification. Note that it will take some time to coordinate these efforts.



Additional updates, if any, will be available at https://www.theatreanddanceatwayne.com/coronavirus/





