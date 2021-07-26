Theatre and Dance at Wayne Announces 2021-2022 Season

Theatre and Dance at Wayne, the producing arm of the Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance at Wayne State University, has announced its 2021-2022 production season.

Theatre and Dance at Wayne has curated a season of theatre and dance productions that will delight and inspire you with three plays, one musical, two dance concerts, and five student-run productions.

Lovers of dark comedy and the art of theatre will enjoy the October production of "Everybody", the runner up for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. "The Snow Queen", Hans Christian Andersen's original fairy tale adapted by Tyler J. Monroe, will captivate families and friends with its magic and mysticism. "Fairview", the winner of the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama written by Jackie Sibblies Drury, will evoke strong emotion and create lasting impact on viewers' thoughts and beliefs. Fans of The Go-Go's and lovers of laughter and fun alike will go crazy for "Head Over Heels" - a musical sensation by James Magruder and Jeff Whitty.

In December and spring, Theatre and Dance at Wayne's dancers are excited to bring you dance productions full of extraordinary visuals and tests of human ability. Finally, the Underground performance series provides an opportunity to be a part of the growth of emerging student directors and playwrights.

About the Shows:

"Everybody"

Written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Friday, October 1, 2021 - Saturday, October 16, 2021

"Everybody" gives new life to a long-forgotten story about death and the meaning of living. A retelling of "The Summoning of Everyman", Everybody seeks a companion for a trip to the grave. This provocative and funny tale inspires audiences to contemplate the meaning of living. All roles are determined by lottery at the beginning of each performance challenging the cast with 128 different performance opportunities.

"The Snow Queen"

Adapted by Tyler J. Monroe from the original tale by Hans Christian Andersen

Friday, November 11, 2021 - Saturday, December 11, 2021

Witches, robbers, princesses, and talking animals become friends and enemies as Gerta heads to the ends of the world to save her friend from the Snow Queen. Can Gerta rescue Kai before it's too late, or will the Snow Queen freeze him forever? "The Snow Queen" proves that, no matter how young you are, your courage and kindness make you a hero. This fantastical quest through a snowy winter will inspire and entertain children and warm the hearts of parents and adults alike.

December Dance Concert

Featuring choreographic work from Guest Artists, Faculty and Students!

As the weather grows cold, our dancers are warming up for their first show of the year: the December Dance Concert. Contemporary dance masters come together for one thrilling weekend! Join us at the Allesee Dance Theater for these three remarkable performances.

"Fairview"

Written by Jackie Sibblies Drury

This astounding and callous 2019 Pulitzer Prize winning drama is a searing examination of families, drama, family dramas, and the insidiousness of white supremacy. Beverly's attempts to create the perfect birthday party for Grandma are challenged by difficult family dynamics. Twists, turns, and revelations in "Fairview" will keep you on edge and shock you even after the curtains close.

"Head Over Heels"

Musical by James Magruder and Jeff Whitty

A hilarious, exuberant celebration of love, "Head Over Heels" follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction-only to discover the key to their realm's survival lies within each of their own hearts. This laugh-out-loud love story is set to the music of the iconic 1980's all-female rock band The Go-Go's including the hit songs, "We Got the Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Vacation," Belinda Carlisle's "Heaven is a Place on Earth" and "Mad About You."

Spring Dance Concert

Featuring choreographic work from Guest Artists, Faculty and Students

Spring is here and our dancers can't wait to bring the stage to life. Join us as we highlight national and international works from top-performing artists. With only three performances, you don't want to miss the artistry and athleticism of our dance discipline.

The Underground

The Incubator for Emerging Artists

The Underground productions are student-led and student-run, allowing aspiring artists to discover, create, and present their theatre and dance visions. The series offers an array of stories and experiences. Audiences will emerge enlightened and entertained.

Watch your email and social media for updates on this five-production series starting in October.

For more information about tickets and pricing, visit https://theatreanddance.wayne.edu/ticket-info