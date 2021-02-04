Theatre NOVA presents the Play of the Month: 4 GENRES by Ron Reikki

Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor's professional theatre with an exclusive focus on new plays and playwrights, presents a new play written specifically for the Zoom format each month (January through April) with their PLAY OF THE MONTH series. "4 Genres" by Ron Riekki, the second offering in the series, will be performed live on Zoom on Wednesday, February 24th at 8pm and available ON DEMAND for Series Pass holders through May.

In "4 Genres," four characters reveal what they've learned after being trapped within four respective film/theatre genres (musical theatre, documentary, slapstick, and horror.) A hilarious comedy exploring the role of art in life and society. "4 Genres" is directed by Theatre NOVA Founding Artistic Director, Carla Milarch and features Jennifer Graham (An Almost British Christmas), Nate John-Mark (A Hero of Our Time, 2020), Dan Johnson (Kill, Move, Paradise) and David Moan (I'm Streaming of an Alright Christmas).

Tickets are $10 each month, or $30 for a Series Pass, which includes admission to four plays for the price of three and the opportunity to view all four plays ON DEMAND if any of the live performances are missed. Purchase tickets online at www.TheatreNova.org. For more information, pleasea?? email a2theatrenova@gmail.com. All proceeds benefit Theatre NOVA's ongoing efforts to stay alive through the pandemic. This activity is supported in part by the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts.