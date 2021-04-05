Theatre NOVA Presents THE W.I.T.C.H

Theatre NOVA will present a new play written specifically for the Zoom format each month (January through April) with their PLAY OF THE MONTH series. "THE W.I.T.C.H" by Morgan Breon, the fourth offering in the series, will be performed live on Zoom on Wednesday, April 28 at 8pm and available ON DEMAND for Series Pass holders through the end of May 2021.



"THE W.I.T.C.H." shows the joys, pains, and struggles of Ms. Morgan, a newly hired Behavior Specialist at a Detroit public high school. When hope begins to crack open her students' hearts and minds, Ms. Morgan's office might just be the most dangerous room in the entire school. Directed by Theatre NOVA Producing Artistic Director, Diane Hill. Featuring Morgan Breon in a tour de force role as she portrays an array of characters in the public school setting including a behavior specialist, students, teachers and administrators.

*THE W.I.T.C.H. stands for Wound Intervention Through Care and Healing.

This performance will be followed by a talk-back about the play and the desensitization to trauma amongst youth experiences in and out of school. Interested attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and join the discussion.

Tickets are $10 each month, or $30 for a Series Pass, which includes admission to four plays for the price of three and the opportunity to view all four plays ON DEMAND if any of the live performances are missed. Purchase tickets online at www.TheatreNova.org. For more information, pleaseemail a2theatrenova@gmail.com. All proceeds benefit Theatre NOVA's ongoing efforts to stay alive through the pandemic. This activity is supported in part by the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts.