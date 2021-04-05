Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Theatre NOVA Presents THE W.I.T.C.H

“THE W.I.T.C.H.” shows the joys, pains, and struggles of Ms. Morgan, a newly hired Behavior Specialist at a Detroit public high school.

Apr. 5, 2021  
Theatre NOVA Presents THE W.I.T.C.H

Theatre NOVA will present a new play written specifically for the Zoom format each month (January through April) with their PLAY OF THE MONTH series. "THE W.I.T.C.H" by Morgan Breon, the fourth offering in the series, will be performed live on Zoom on Wednesday, April 28 at 8pm and available ON DEMAND for Series Pass holders through the end of May 2021.


"THE W.I.T.C.H." shows the joys, pains, and struggles of Ms. Morgan, a newly hired Behavior Specialist at a Detroit public high school. When hope begins to crack open her students' hearts and minds, Ms. Morgan's office might just be the most dangerous room in the entire school. Directed by Theatre NOVA Producing Artistic Director, Diane Hill. Featuring Morgan Breon in a tour de force role as she portrays an array of characters in the public school setting including a behavior specialist, students, teachers and administrators.

*THE W.I.T.C.H. stands for Wound Intervention Through Care and Healing.

This performance will be followed by a talk-back about the play and the desensitization to trauma amongst youth experiences in and out of school. Interested attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and join the discussion.

Tickets are $10 each month, or $30 for a Series Pass, which includes admission to four plays for the price of three and the opportunity to view all four plays ON DEMAND if any of the live performances are missed. Purchase tickets online at www.TheatreNova.org. For more information, pleaseemail a2theatrenova@gmail.com. All proceeds benefit Theatre NOVA's ongoing efforts to stay alive through the pandemic. This activity is supported in part by the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Cailen Fu
Cailen Fu
Desi Oakley
Desi Oakley
Nikki Snelson
Nikki Snelson

Related Articles
Theater Resources Unlimited Presents Writer-Producer Virtual Speed Date: The Art of the Pi Photo

Theater Resources Unlimited Presents 'Writer-Producer Virtual Speed Date: The Art of the Pitch'

Maryland Ensemble Theatre Presents LOVING FREDERICK Photo

Maryland Ensemble Theatre Presents LOVING FREDERICK

Daniel Kahn and More to Take Part in Event Marking the 78th Anniversary of the Warsaw Ghet Photo

Daniel Kahn and More to Take Part in Event Marking the 78th Anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising

Dallas Summer Musicals Hosts Virtual Fun Run BOLT TO BROADWAY AND BACK Photo

Dallas Summer Musicals Hosts Virtual Fun Run BOLT TO BROADWAY AND BACK


More Hot Stories For You

  • Palm Beach Opera Announces Outdoor Chorus Auditions for 21-22 Season
  • Washington National Opera Announces Ninth Season of American Opera Initiative
  • Carla Lucero's THE THREE WOMEN OF JERUSALEM Premieres At The Cathedral Of Our Lady Of The Angels In 2022
  • Opera Theatre of St. Louis Announces 2021 Festival Season