Theatre NOVA Presents RELATIVITY This Month

Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor's resident nonprofit professional theatre, continues in-person productions with "Relativity" by Mark St. Germain, which runs May 27 through June 19, 2022.

In 1902, Mileva and Albert Einstein had a daughter. After 1904, the child was never seen or spoken of again. When a reporter comes to interview Einstein about his mysterious family history forty years later, even more personal secrets unfold. This delightful comedy by the author of Freud's Last Session explores questions about exceptionalism, family, and the responsibilities of the heart.

Directed by Carla Milarch, "Relativity" features Anne Damman, Ellen Finch, and Phil Powers ("Mazel Tov, John Lennon," "Clutter," and "Jihad Jones and the Kalashnikov Babes"). The production and design team includes Forrest Hejkal (scenic design), Lexa B. Walker (lighting design), Mary Valesano (costume design), Kennikki Jones (sound design), and Briana O'Neal (stage manager/props).

For the health, safety, and well-being of our patrons, staff, and artists, COVID safety measures will be in place. All of the artists and staff participating in the season will be required to be fully vaccinated, and patrons must bring proof of vaccination and wear a mask while in the building. Unvaccinated patrons will not be admitted. This policy is subject to change at any time, in accordance with fluctuating local, state, and federal guidelines. Please check our website for our current policy before attendance.

Theatre NOVA is located at 410 W Huron St, Ann Arbor, MI 48103. Performances are on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. General admission tickets for plays are $22. In addition, Theatre NOVA continues to make theatre accessible by offering pay-what-you-can tickets for those who need them at all performances.

Tickets, memberships, flex passes, and subscriptions may be purchased online at www.TheatreNOVA.org. Tickets may also be purchased in person one hour before each performance. Seating in the theatre will begin 30 minutes before each performance. There is ample free parking, and quick access to the city's restaurants, bars, bakeries, and coffee shops. New patrons can find Theatre NOVA across Huron Street from Ann Arbor's YMCA, through a parking lot entrance on the north side of the street. For more information, visit www.TheatreNOVA.org.

Theatre NOVA is dedicated to raising awareness of the value and excitement of new plays and new playwrights in a diverse and expanding audience; and providing resources and outlets for playwrights to develop their craft, by importing, exporting, and developing new plays and playwrights.

Mark St. Germain's play "Freud's Last Session" ran for two years Off-Broadway, closing July 24th, 2012. The play has been open in Argentina since January 2012 and in repertory in Sweden, Australia, Denmark. His play "Becoming Dr. Ruth" premiered in July 2012 at the Barrington Stage Company in the Berkshires, played at Hartford Theaterworks, and was brought to NYC to The Westside Theatre. "Scott and Hem in the Garden of Allah" co-premiered in the summer of 2013 at the Contemporary American Theater Festival and Barrington Stage Company. His play "The Best of Enemies," first produced by the Barrington Stage Company, is now being produced throughout the country. "The Fabulous Lipitones", a musical comedy co-written with John Markus, premiered at the Theatrical Outfit in Atlanta in summer, 2013, and then at Goodspeed Playhouse. Mark's other plays include "Camping with Henry and Tom" (Lucille Lortel and Outer Critics Circle Awards), "Ears on a Beatle," "The God Committee," "Out of Gas on Lover's Leap," and "Dancing Lessons" (premiered at the Barrington Stage Festival). Mark wrote the Tammy Wynette Musical "Stand By Your Man," which began at the Ryman Theater in Nashville. With composer Charles Strouse he co-wrote the book for his adaption of Dreiser's "American Tragedy." With composer Randy Courts Mark has written the perennial musical "The Gifts of the Magi" as well as "Johnny Eye and the Foolkiller" (AT&T Award Grant) and "Jack's Holiday" (Playwrights Horizons). Television work includes Writer/Creative Consultant for "The Cosby Show" and Dick Wolf's "Crime and Punishment." He co-wrote director Carroll Ballard's film "Duma" and produced and directed the documentary "My Dog, An Unconditional Love Story," with Richard Gere, Glenn Close, Edward Albee and others. Mark also wrote the award winning children's book "Three Cups." Mark is an Associate Artist of the Barrington Stage Company, a recipient of the William Inge Festival's New Voices Award, and a member of the Dramatists Guild and the Writer's Guild East. He is an alumnus of New Dramatists.

Carla Milarch (Playwright/Director) is a former artistic director of Performance Network Theatre, whose passion for new plays led her to co-found Theatre NOVA. As a dramaturg and director, she has helped bring 25 brand new plays to fully-staged productions, as well as hundreds of plays to staged readings, including those at the Michigan Playwrights Festival, the Fireside New Play Festival, the NNPN National Showcase of New Plays (board member), and the Kennedy Center's MFA playwrights' workshop. She served as board president of the Michigan Equity Theatre Alliance. Some awards include "Best Overall Season/Artistic Direction" from the Oakland Press, "Outstanding Contributions to an Ensemble" from The Detroit Free Press, "Most Valuable Performer" from the Oakland Press, and the Between the Lines "Angel" award for outstanding contributions to the LGBT community. Carla's love and experience for both sides of the stage have taken her from producing theatre at The Barn Theatre in Port Sanilac Michigan, to co-founding a theatre in Amarillo, TX with her Purchase classmates, to producing theatre in a barn again-this time in the middle of a world-class city.