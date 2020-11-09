Theatre NOVA Presents I'M STREAMING OF AN ALRIGHT CHRISTMAS

The production will be performed live on Zoom from Dec. 19 through Dec. 27, 2020.

Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor's professional theatre with an exclusive focus on new plays and playwrights, presents "I'm Streaming of an Alright Christmas" by Carla Milarch and R. MacKenzie Lewis.

It's the week before Christmas, 2020. The reindeer are on strike; the Elves haven't made any toys; and Santa can't figure out the darn "Unmute" button. And it's all because of the evil Rona Monster menacing the North Pole. Will the Elves save Christmas? Will Rudolph fly again? This year, Theatre NOVA presents a socially distant panto performed live on Zoom (no mask required). Audiences can expect an interactive, fun and much-needed escape for the whole family this holiday season!

Co-directed by Carla Milarch and R. MacKenzie Lewis, with music direction by R. MacKenzie Lewis, "I'm Streaming of an Alright Christmas" features David Moan, Mike Sandusky (DJ WHITTINGTON'S KOOL KAT) and MONICA SPENCER. The design team includes MONICA SPENCER (scenic design), Carla Milarch (costume design), Becky Fox (properties), and Briana O'Neal (stage manager).

"I'm Streaming of an Alright Christmas" will be performed live on Zoom from Dec. 19 through Dec. 27, 2020. Showtimes are 11:00 am and 2:00 pm on Saturdays (Dec. 19 and 26); 5:00 pm on Sundays (Dec. 20 and 27); and 7:00 pm on Wed., Dec. 23 and Thurs. Dec. 24.

Tickets are $10 for one person streaming, $15 for two streamers, and $25 for a family of streamers. Tickets will be available beginning November 16, on our website: www.TheatreNOVA.org. Ticket holders will receive a link to click on to view and maybe even participate in the fun.

Shows View More Detroit Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You