Theatre NOVA Cancels THE SOUNDS OF SUMMER Concert Fundraiser

Due to recent developments with Covid-19 and the tightening of restrictions on social gatherings, Theatre NOVA announces the cancellation of its summer concert, "The Sounds of Summer" that was scheduled to be presented on August 29 and 30. Current ticket holders will receive refunds promptly.

Theatre NOVA continues to ask the public for support through this difficult time to keep our home fires burning until our stage lights can shine once more. Donations can be made through our website, www.theatrenova.org.

Theatre NOVA is Ann Arbor's resident professional theatre company. Its mission is to raise awareness of the value and excitement of new plays and playwrights and provide resources for playwrights to develop their craft by importing, exporting, and developing new work.

