Theatre NOVA announces the postponement of "Relativity" by Mark St. Germain

In light of the continuing COVID-19 situation, the Governor's Stay-at-Home order, and WHO and CDC guidance to limit the interaction of people in larger groups, Theatre NOVA will postpone its production of "Relativity."



Originally scheduled to open on May 8, 2020, "Relativity" will now be a part of the 2020-2021 Season, with an expected Spring 2021 production.



As the COVID-19 situation continues to impact our daily lives, Theatre NOVA takes the safety of our staff, our patrons, and our families seriously. Per Governor Whitmer's Executive Order, we are unable to convene actors for rehearsal, and therefore will not be able to meet our production timelines.



Current ticket holders for "Relativity" will receive a credit on their account for next season's production or can email a2theatrenova@gmail.com for other options.







