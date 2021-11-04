Theatre NOVA Announces AN ALMOST BRITISH CHRISTMAS By Carla Milarch and R. MacKenzie Lewis

Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor's professional theatre with an exclusive focus on new plays and playwrights, presents "An Almost British Christmas" by Carla Milarch and R. MacKenzie Lewis.

This year, we're updating the Panto that started it all with a romp through the frozen tundra of the North Pole, set on one famous foggy Christmas Eve. Kids ages 2 to 102 will delight in this rollicking musical theatre entertainment, complete with colorful holiday characters, dastardly villains, original tunes and parodies of popular songs, slapstick comedy, and audience participation (and candy!). This beloved Theatre NOVA tradition is fun for the entire family.

Directed by Carla Milarch, with music direction by R. MacKenzie Lewis, "An Almost British Christmas" features Bryana Hall, Dan Morrison, and Monica Spencer. The production and design team includes Monica Spencer (scenic design), Sam Schikora (lighting design), Genevieve Compton (costume design), Becky Fox (properties design), and Briana O'Neal (stage manager/props).

For the health, safety, and well-being of our patrons, staff, and artists, Theatre NOVA's current COVID-19 policy requires patrons to present proof of vaccination and wear a mask while in the building. Children under 12 must be vaccinated or parents must present proof of negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 48 hours of the performance start time. We are currently limiting our seating capacity to 60% to allow social distancing. This policy is subject to change at any time, following fluctuating local, state, and federal guidelines. Please check our current policy before your scheduled performance date at www.theatrenova.org.

Theatre NOVA is located at 410 W Huron St, Ann Arbor, MI 48103. Showtimes are 7:30 pm on Fridays, 3:00 pm and 7:30 pm on Saturdays, and 2:00 pm on Sundays. Additional performances on Wed., Dec. 22 and Thurs., Dec. 23 at 7:30 pm. On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, the performance will begin at 6:00 pm. There will be no shows on Dec. 25 or Dec. 31. General admission tickets are $25 ($10 for kids 16 years and under.) In addition, Theatre NOVA continues to make theatre accessible by offering pay-what-you-can tickets for those who need them at all performances.

Tickets, memberships, flex passes, and subscriptions may be purchased online at www.TheatreNOVA.org. Tickets may also be purchased in person one hour before each performance. Seating in the theatre will begin 30 minutes before each performance. There is ample free parking, and quick access to the city's restaurants, bars, bakeries, and coffee shops. New patrons can find Theatre NOVA across Huron Street from Ann Arbor's YMCA, through a parking lot entrance on the north side of the street. For more information, visit www.TheatreNOVA.org.