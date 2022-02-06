Theater to Stage Disney's MOANA JR.

Dearborn Youth Theater will present Moana Jr. at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center. Performances will take place on March 18 at 7 p.m., March 19 at 2 and 7 p.m., and March 20 at 1 and 5 p.m. Tickets are available by calling (313) 943-2354 or by clicking here.

An adventurous teenager sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty demigod Maui, who guides her in her quest to become a master way-finder. Together they sail across the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous monsters and impossible odds. Along the way, Moana fulfills the ancient quest of her ancestors and discovers the one thing she always sought: her own identity.