Theater to Stage Disney's MOANA JR.
The show will run from March 18th through the 20th at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center.
Dearborn Youth Theater will present Moana Jr. at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center. Performances will take place on March 18 at 7 p.m., March 19 at 2 and 7 p.m., and March 20 at 1 and 5 p.m. Tickets are available by calling (313) 943-2354 or by clicking here.
An adventurous teenager sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty demigod Maui, who guides her in her quest to become a master way-finder. Together they sail across the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous monsters and impossible odds. Along the way, Moana fulfills the ancient quest of her ancestors and discovers the one thing she always sought: her own identity.