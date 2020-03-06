The Wild Women Take The Stage In Brighton Michigan

Livingston County's newest professional theatre - A Wilde Theatre is excited to announce the open show in our second season, The Wild Women of Winedale, by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten (authors of Dixie Swim Club and Always a Bridesmaid).

It's never too late to take another one of life's paths for a grand new adventure!

This comedy focuses on three women at crossroads in their lives - the Wild sisters of Winedale, Fanny and Willa and their frustratingly quirky sister-in-law, Johnnie Faye. This feisty and fun-loving trio has supported and cheered one another through life's highs and lows over the years. They really need each other now as Fanny experiences a hilariously inappropriate reaction to her birthday while Willa is so stressed-out from her nursing job she resorts to vodka and speed-knitting to cope and Johnnie Faye, determined to put her year of fraught widowhood behind her, desperately tries to find a man - preferably a man with a house since hers is somewhere at the bottom of a Florida sinkhole.

With equal doses of hilarity and heart, these extraordinary women come up with delightful and surprisingly unorthodox ways to free themselves of what's keeping them from moving their lives forward. They confidently set their sights on accepting nothing less than happiness while there's still time to enjoy it. This comedy is guaranteed to drive you wild with laughter - and motivate you to keep hounding the kids to please take all of the Hummels, that stack of quilts, and Granny's china!

Directed by: Lynn Wilde

Starring: Dana Blaszkowski, Sarah Burcon, Angie Dill, Laura Mandernack, Cynthia Szczesny and Kathleen Wilmoth

Performances: Friday, March 6 at 8:00 p.m. - Sunday, March 22 at 3:00 p.m. All Shows are Friday, and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are on sale at www.awildetheatre.com. Performances will be held at Brighton Coffeehouse and Theatre, 306 W. Main Street, Downtown Brighton, Michigan. All Seats are reserved and are all $27. For more information go to www.awildetheatre.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You