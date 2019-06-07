The Thistle Rose Players and Young Artists Join Forces for MUSIC BY MENKEN

One of the most prolific composers of our time, Alan Menken has been responsible for the music accompanying many beloved favorites.

Menken has collaborated with such lyricists as Lynn Ahrens, Howard Ashman, Tim Rice and Stephen Schwartz. With eight Academy Award wins (four each for Best Score and Best Song), Menken is the second most prolific Oscar winner in the music categories. He has also won 11 Grammy Awards, a Tony Award and other honors.

Even if the name Alan Menken is not immediately familiar to all listeners, they will surely recognize some of his work among modern classics they already know well.

The Thistle Rose Players and Young Artists have joined artistic forces to feature music from many of Menken's works including Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act: the Musical, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, A Christmas Carol, Hercules, Tangled, Pocahontas and The Little Mermaid. In keeping with our mission, this diverse and multigenerational cast and production team features artists of varying experience levels.

Please join us for this journey into several well-loved classic scenes from shows which transcend human differences and express universal emotions and themes through the language of music.

Thursday June 20th @ 8pm

Friday June 21st @ 8pm

Saturday June 22nd @ 2pm & 8pm

Tickets: $20

Order online: www.thistleroseacademy.org

First Presbyterian Church of Farmington

26165 Farmington Road

Farmington Hills, MI 48334

Thistle Rose Academy of Arts is an inclusive organization that seeks to engage community members of all ages, walks of life and skill levels to explore, grow and practice all manner of the Arts.

From Performing Arts, to Technical Arts, to Culinary Arts to Applied Arts, we seek to provide a collaborative, safe environment to learn and hone our crafts.

We seek to train and support artists by providing affordable arts education programs and promoting lifelong learning across generations.

We develop and provide opportunities to perform, practice, perfect and promote the Performing and Applied Arts to all our members, with varying levels of difficulty.

We are a community who seeks to partner with other organizations to provide awareness, help, charity and enrichment.

We are Dreamers. We are Visionaries. We are Believers. We are Artists.





