The Third Annual Detroit Women of Comedy Festival Returns to Hamtramck

The Detroit Women of Comedy Festival (DWCF) will be returning for the third year to shine a light on female-identifying comedic performers and creators from Detroit and beyond. Partnering once again with Planet Ant Theatre in Hamtramck, the four-day festival will feature over 150 performers across four stages from the realms of stand-up, sketch, improv, podcasts, and storytelling.

Past headliners of the DWCF include Maribeth Monroe (Workaholics, The Good Place, Bob Hearts Abishola) and Jaime Moyer (Modern Family, A.P. Bio, Bob's Burgers). Both performers are Detroit natives who have built careers in Hollywood and frequently return to support the Michigan comedy scene. Headliners for the 2020 festival will be announced this spring.

Since launching in 2018, the primary goal of the DWCF is to provide a space for diverse perspectives celebrating women's voices in comedy. This all-inclusive event showcases women and their allies as they support one another in creating a platform of all kinds from improv to sketch to stand-up comedy. Proceeds from DWCF proudly support both Girls Rock Detroit (https://www.girlsrockdetroit.org/) and the Detroit Creativity Project (http://detroitcreativityproject.org/), local non-profits dedicated to enriching young lives through the arts, laughter, and self-expression.

"The Detroit Women of Comedy Festival is so excited to be in partnership with Planet Ant Theater for a third year," says Kate Holmes, Producer of the festival. "We're incredibly proud to be able to continue supporting The Detroit Creativity Project and Girls Rock Detroit, and can't wait to experience all the amazing talent our community can share in 2020."



The festival runs from June 11th - June 14th at Planet Ant Theater in Hamtramck, MI. Tickets can be purchased starting May 11th at http://www.detroitwomenofcomedy.com or by visiting the Planet Ant box office.



Planet Ant Theatre is a 501(c)(3) non-profit in Hamtramck, MI. Originally established in 1993 as a neighborhood coffee shop, Planet Ant has since become an epicenter of creative expression and production. Notably an improv comedy theater known for "Monday Night Improv with the Planet Ant Home Team" (still running weekly) and traditional black box theater, the organization has expanded its scope over the last five years to incorporate virtually all artistic mediums. The original Planet Ant Black Box remains the primary venue for improv shows, as well as sketch and scripted comedy, plus a full theatrical season. Across the street from the theater (commonly referred to as "The Purple Building") are Ant Hall and the attached Ghost Light bar: two contrasting venues serving niche purposes to the creatives communities spanning live music, large-scale theatrical and musical productions, burlesque and variety shows, comedy showcases, festivals, fundraisers, community meetings, weddings, private functions, and more. The organization also offers a full-scale training center with introductory to graduate-level courses improv, sketch comedy writing, screenwriting, video production, and more. New semesters start every six weeks; more info and registration can be found at planetant.com/training. Donations to Planet Ant are tax deductible and can be made at www.planetant.com/donate.





