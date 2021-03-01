The Superior Arts Youth Theater Collects Three Thousand Cans and Bottles During Weekend Drive

The Superior Arts Youth Theater recently held a can and bottle drive this past weekend, asking local residents to fill out a form and leave their returnables outside for pickup.

The group collected three thousand cans and bottles within two days, Upper Michigan Source reported.

This is the second drive that the group has held, the first being in summer 2020, during which they collected six thousand cans.

"We're here today for the can drive to earn a little bit of money since COVID has been hard and really hard-hitting especially on local art and theater," said Board member Aubrey Wolck said. "Now, we're here today to try and offset some of the costs."

The group plans to hold additional can and bottle drives every three months.

