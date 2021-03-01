Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Superior Arts Youth Theater Collects Three Thousand Cans and Bottles During Weekend Drive

This is the second drive that the group has held, the first being in summer 2020, during which they collected six thousand cans.

Mar. 1, 2021  
The Superior Arts Youth Theater Collects Three Thousand Cans and Bottles During Weekend Drive

The Superior Arts Youth Theater recently held a can and bottle drive this past weekend, asking local residents to fill out a form and leave their returnables outside for pickup.

The group collected three thousand cans and bottles within two days, Upper Michigan Source reported.

This is the second drive that the group has held, the first being in summer 2020, during which they collected six thousand cans.

"We're here today for the can drive to earn a little bit of money since COVID has been hard and really hard-hitting especially on local art and theater," said Board member Aubrey Wolck said. "Now, we're here today to try and offset some of the costs."

The group plans to hold additional can and bottle drives every three months.

Read more on Upper Michigan Source.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Dance Break Tank Top
Theater T-Shirt
Triple Threat Mug

Related Articles View More Detroit Stories
Encore Theatre Company Raising Money to Transform Old School Building into Performance Ven Photo

Encore Theatre Company Raising Money to Transform Old School Building into Performance Venue

Theatre NOVA Presents The Play Of The Month: MORTAL FOOLS By Catherine Zudak Photo

Theatre NOVA Presents The Play Of The Month: MORTAL FOOLS By Catherine Zudak

Interlochen Center For The Arts Opens State-of-the-Art Dance Center Photo

Interlochen Center For The Arts Opens State-of-the-Art Dance Center

Students Learn About Latin Culture, Rhythms And Music In Classroom Concert Series With Mid Photo

Students Learn About Latin Culture, Rhythms And Music In Classroom Concert Series With Midland Center


More Hot Stories For You

  • The Superior Arts Youth Theater Collects Three Thousand Cans and Bottles During Weekend Drive
  • Encore Theatre Company Raising Money to Transform Old School Building into Performance Venue
  • Theatre NOVA Presents The Play Of The Month: MORTAL FOOLS By Catherine Zudak
  • Michigan State University Theatre Department Launches First-Ever Actor Warm-Up Podcast