The Skivvies' Nick Cearley to Star as Seymour in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Saugatuck Center for the Arts

The stage at the Saugatuck Center for the Arts will shift from pink to green at the closing of Legally Blonde while preparing to open Little Shop of Horrors on August 12. Professional performers bring incredible choreography, moving musical numbers, and hilarious anecdotes in this beloved Broadway musical, right here in Saugatuck. Cue the lights and the band - the SCA stage is coming to life like never before.

The SCA welcomed back in-person theater on July 24 with Legally Blonde after a year hiatus in 2020, followed by a hybrid year in 2021. This show was met with smashing success leaving the audience in fits of laughter, tears of joy, and messages that left an impact.

The second show this summer takes us on a trip back in time to a year where the human race suddenly encountered a deadly threat to its very existence! The larger than life plant, Audrey II, hits the SCA stage from August 12 - 28 with an usual hunger in Little Shop of Horrors.

Join Seymour Krelborn (played by Nick Cearley) as he stumbles across a new breed of plant that he names "Audrey II" after his crush. The foul-mouthed, R&B singing carnivorous plant promises Seymour unending fame and fortune as long as he keeps feeding it ... blood.

Artistic Director Kurt Stamm says "I have been dreaming of producing and directing this show at the SCA for years and I am thrilled to bring it to our stage for the first time." Experience this cult favorite musical and it's electrifying 1960's pop/rock score as only the SCA can present it

Little Shop of Horrors welcomes back SCA alumni including Gina Milo as Audrey (Just Too Big!, 2021, Gentleman's Guide..., 2019, Mamma Mia!, 2018 and more), Natalie Renee as The Voice of Audrey II (Avenue Q, 2012, It Shoulda Been You, 2017), Nathan Turland as Audrey II Puppet (Mamma Mia!, 2018, Once, 2018, In The Heights, 2019, Gentleman's Guide..., 2019, Shout!..., 2021, Just Too Big!, 2021), and Jeff Meyer (Legally Blonde, 2022).

New faces to the stage include Nick Cearley as Seymour, Nia Simone Smith as Crystal, Ray DeMatteis as Mushnik, Ryan Williams as Orin, Trinity Mikel as Ronette, Tonyia Myrie Rue as Chiffon, and Sharaé Moultrie as swing.

There were over 1,200 auditions for this season between virtual submissions and in-person auditions for the 34 roles. For the first time in two years, auditions were held in-person at the SCA and select colleges around West Michigan. Auditions from New York, Chicago, LA, and all other regions were completed virtually.

Who will win the battle of "vines over matter"? There's only one way to find out. Tickets are available for this hilarious and catchy show on the website at sc4a.org or by calling the box office at 269-857-2399.