The Riverbank Theatre Presents NOW COMES THE FUN PART: LIFE BEGINS AT 50 and NUNSENSE II

Now Comes the Fun Part: Life Begins at 50 extended by popular demand! Nunsense II opens at Riverbank Theatre.

Riverbank Theatre is excited to announce the opening of Nunsense II: The Second Coming on August 6th as well as the extension of Now Comes the Fun Part: Life Begins at 50 through August 7th! Two hilarious shows to keep you entertained throughout the summer. Now Comes the Fun Part opened at Riverbank Theatre in July and has enjoyed three weeks of sold out crowds. Due to popular demand, the show will be moving to the Snug Theatre for an additional two weekends, July 29 - August 7th.

Now Comes the Fun Part is written by James Hindman, Lynne Halliday, Mark Waldrop, and Jeffrey Lodin. James and his team reside in New York and have numerous Broadway and Off-Broadway credits between them. James has partnered with Riverbank Theatre the past five summers as a guest artist. This summer he and his team came to workshop Now Comes the Fun Part with Riverbank's local actors Anita Newby, Christy Kreidler, Bryan Sawyer, and Jason Oyler. This hilarious yet touching musical revue keeps audiences on their toes with scenes and songs that cover every subject you can imagine, from downsizing to colonoscopy prep, on-line dating to getting the dreaded AARP card in the mail. Riverbank is honored to have hosted the premier production of this brand new musical.

Nunsense II is next to hit the Riverbank stage - opening August 6th and running through September 5th. The Little Sisters of Hoboken, those humble nuns with a touch of show biz flair, return in style with Nunsense II: The Second Coming. Presenting a high-spirited and zany "Thank You Program" for their many supporters, the sisters sing and dance their way across the Mount St. Helen's stage, which is already dressed for the Hoboken Music Society's upcoming production of The Mikado. Musical numbers include "Winning is Just the Beginning," "There's Only One Way to End Your Prayers," and "What Would Elvis Do?". Riverbank's cast includes Colleen Everitt as Reverend Mother, JM Ethridge as Sister Mary Hubert, Diana Turner as Sister Robert Ann, Emily Holth as Sister Mary Leo, and Carrie Meusling as Sister Amnesia. Nunsense II can be enjoyed by all audiences even if they have not seen the original. Get ready to laugh as these energetic nuns pull out all the stops for an evening of great entertainment.

Performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $28.00 plus a $2 service fee for reserved seating and are available online at riverbanktheatre.com or by phone at 810-278-1749.