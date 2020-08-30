The Ringwald Theatre Will Present Virtual Production THE FACTS OF LIFE: A Quaran-Teeny Parody

The first Summer Short featuring The Golden Girls premiered to great acclaim in June.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis and the mandatory temporary shuttering of its space, The Ringwald Theatre has taken its gifts to the streaming world with a new program: Camp Ringwald presents Summer Shorts. The Summer Shorts program will allow the theatre to maintain a revenue stream while also keeping engaged with their audience.

The first Summer Short featuring The Golden Girls premiered to great acclaim in June. Now, they will offer the next virtual production, The Facts of Life: A Quaran-Teeny Parody.

You've definitely taken the BAD this year, so how about now you take some GOOD! In The Facts of Life: A Quaran-Teeny Parody, The Ringwald returns to its roots and checks in on Mrs. Garrett, Blair, Jo, Natalie, and Tootie. We join the team at a board meeting to determine how the pandemic has affected their "joint" business venture. So, sit back, grab some munchies, and let Edna's Edibles kick in. Starring Joe Bailey as Mrs. Garrett, Richard Payton as Blair, Brandy Joe Plambeck as Natalie, Jamie Richards as Jo, and introducing Yana Perrault (fresh from Broadway's Jagged Little Pill) as Tootie.

The Facts of Life: A Quaran-Teeny Parody will be available for purchase August 30-September 13, 2020.

Tickets are available as "Name Your Own Price" at www.TheRingwald.com. After ticket is purchased a link will be emailed with a five day viewing window.

The Ringwald opened their doors 13 years ago on May 11, 2007 with Fatal Attraction: A Greek Tragedy. Quickly, The Ringwald became a mainstay of Detroit's theatre community. Past highlights include: Dance Nation, Head Over Heels,Clue, Company, Merrily We Roll Along, Life Sucks, The Rocky Horror Show, Heathers The Musical, The Legend of Georgia McBride, Mr. Burns: a post-electric play, Stupid Fucking Bird, Angels in America, Into the Woods, A Streetcar Named Desire, August: Osage County, Mercury Fur, The Bad Seed, The Book of Liz, and Evil Dead: The Musical. The Ringwald was named 2009, 2012 and 2013 Best Theatrical Troupe by Real Detroit and Best Place to See Local Theatre in 2010, 2011 and 2012 by the readers of Metro Times.

