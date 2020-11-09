The Ringwald Theatre Says Goodbye (For Now) With Final Performance, HAVE YOURSELF A MISERY LITTLE CHRISTMAS

With every ticket purchased between now and Dec. 31, a link will be sent to enjoy the show beginning December 4.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the arts community, The Ringwald Theatre has announced that they will not be renewing the lease on their performing space and will vacate by the end of November. The theatre has occupied that space for the past 14 years, but has been closed since March due to the pandemic.

Artistic Director Joe Bailey said, "The decision to vacate was difficult. We moved into the space 14 years ago this month and it has become our home. However, through all of this, we have truly discovered that The Ringwald is more than just a building; it is a community. So we will commence a search for our new home and we will continue to release virtual content as a way to stay connected to our audience and to raise funds for a new space as we enthusiastically look forward to when we can all be together in one room again.

"And we do have one final project up our sleeves before we go. Staying true to our roots, we are filming and will release a new full-length parody entitled Have Yourself a MISERY Little Christmas, an unauthorized parody of the film Misery. Having opened our doors in 2007 with Fatal Attraction: A Greek Tragedy, it's fitting that our final project on this stage will be another Psycho Biddy Film Parody (albeit filmed). AND, that's not all: we will also include a new virtual Christmas cabaret featuring Ringwald faves with the price of every ticket! The Ringwald Christmas Cabaret and Have Yourself a MISERY Little Christmas will be available for four weeks beginning on December 4, 2020."

All safety precautions were observed during the filming of these pieces.

Written by Ringwald favorites Vince Kelley and Matthew Arrington, Have Yourself a MISERY Little Christmas tells the story of Annie Willis, a lonely (slightly psychotic?) woman who lives in a remote cabin in Colorado. When she discovers a wrecked sleigh during a blizzard, she hauls the sole survivor back to her house to tend to him. When she discovers her patient is none other than St. Nick himself, Annie can't believe her luck and she tries to persuade Santa to rewrite his Naughty and Nice lists to her liking. Will Santa's Number One Fan succeed?

Have Yourself a MISERY Little Christmas is directed by Brandy Joe Plambeck with technical assistance from Jake Turner and featuring Suzan M. Jacokes as Annie, Joe Bailey as Santa, Dyan Bailey as Mrs. Claus, and Phoenix Eldridge as Twinkleberry, with a special appearance by Vince Kelley as Lauren Bacall.

Tickets for Have Yourself a MISERY Little Christmas are available at three different giving levels: $20, $50, and $100. Tickets are currently available at theRingwald.com for performances that will stream in December. With every ticket purchased between now and Dec. 31, a link will be sent to enjoy the show beginning December 4.

Photo Credit: Brandy Joe Plambeck

