The Ringwald Theatre Presents HAVE YOURSELF A MISERY LITTLE CHRISTMAS

The Ringwald Theatre has announced the release of their new Christmas show, Have Yourself a MISERY Little Christmas. This is the final production performed in their former Ferndale location and will be available to stream December 4-31, 2020.

Written by Ringwald favorites Vince Kelley and Matthew Arrington, Have Yourself a MISERY Little Christmas tells the story of Annie Willis, a lonely (slightly psychotic?) woman who lives in a remote cabin in Colorado. When she discovers a wrecked sleigh during a blizzard, she hauls the sole survivor back to her house to tend to him. When she discovers her patient is none other than St. Nick himself, Annie can't believe her luck and she tries to persuade Santa to rewrite his Naughty and Nice lists to her liking. Will Santa's Number One Fan succeed?

"As we transition out of our Ferndale home into an all-virtual world for awhile, we are so happy to share a new full-length parody entitled Have Yourself a MISERY Little Christmas, an unauthorized parody of the film Misery. Having opened our doors in 2007 with Fatal Attraction: A Greek Tragedy, it's fitting that our final project on this stage is another Psycho Biddy Film Parody (albeit filmed). AND, that's not all: we will also include a new virtual Christmas cabaret featuring Ringwald faves with the price of every ticket! The Ringwald Christmas Cabaret and Have Yourself a MISERY Little Christmas will be available for four weeks beginning on December 4, 2020."

All safety precautions were observed during the filming of these pieces.

Have Yourself a MISERY Little Christmas is directed by Brandy Joe Plambeck with technical assistance from Jake Turner and featuring Suzan M. Jacokes as Annie, Joe Bailey as Santa, Dyan Bailey as Mrs. Claus, and Phoenix Eldridge as Twinkleberry, with a special appearance by Vince Kelley as Lauren Bacall. The Ringwald Christmas Cabaret features performances from Ringwald stalwarts Kryssy Becker, Alisa Marie Chirco, Jordan Gagnon, Dante Hill, Christopher Kamm, Vince Kelley, Richard Payton, and Matthew Wallace with accompaniment by Jeremy St. Martin.

Tickets for Have Yourself a MISERY Little Christmas are available at three different giving levels: $20, $50, and $100. Tickets are currently available at theRingwald.com for performances that will stream in December. With every ticket purchased between now and Dec. 31, a link will be sent to enjoy the show beginning December 4th.

The Ringwald opened the doors to their Ferndale location 13 years ago on May 11, 2007 with Fatal Attraction: A Greek Tragedy. Quickly, The Ringwald became a mainstay of Detroit's theatre community. Past highlights include: Dance Nation, Head Over Heels,Clue, Company, Merrily We Roll Along, Life Sucks, The Rocky Horror Show, Heathers The Musical, The Legend of Georgia McBride, Mr. Burns: a post-electric play, Stupid Fucking Bird, Angels in America, Into the Woods, A Streetcar Named Desire, August: Osage County, Mercury Fur, The Bad Seed, The Book of Liz, and Evil Dead: The Musical. The Ringwald was named 2009, 2012 and 2013 Best Theatrical Troupe by Real Detroit and Best Place to See Local Theatre in 2010, 2011 and 2012 by the readers of Metro Times.

Shows View More Detroit Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You