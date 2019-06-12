The Ringwald Presents GAY4DETROITÂ Play Series

After 11 years, The Ringwald has retooled their annual Gay Play Series (GPS) into Gay4Detroit, a new all-inclusive gay arts celebration! Gay4Detroit's premiere weekend events will all perform at The Ringwald Theatre June 28-July 1, 2019. Aside from the four nightly events, Gay4Detroit will also feature lobby artwork from some of the area's hottest artists!

This year's line up includes:

Friday, June 28 9:00 PM

Fruit Cocktail Drag Extravaganza (Tickets $5.00)

Join us for a drag-tastic night at The Ringwald! Tickets are Only $5! Bring money to tip your favorite girls! Featuring: Jezebel , Lou Ramo, Slim Lady, Miss Rose Ritz, Winemom420, Perry Dox, Pixel Universe, and Misty Moonlight.

Saturday, June 29 9:00 PM (Doors open at 8:00 PM)

Pride Comedy Gala (Tickets $15)

The Pride Comedy Gala features a line up of some of metro Detroit's best LGBTQIA comedians, a silent auction, and much much more in an evening of glamour, comedy, and additional delights to raise money for the Ruth Ellis Center. The line up includes: Diana Graham, Alex Suriano, Kristen Cunningham, Mike Boone, Megan Cottington-Heath, Joe Aasim, Alex Bozinovic, Laura Witkowski, and Hershe the Entertainer

Sunday, June 30 7:00 PM

Staged Reading: "Game, Set, Match" by Tracy L. Spada (Tickets $10)

When invited to her ex-girlfriends wedding, Abby makes the decision to go but not without a date; thus begins her journey into the world of online dating! Hoping for the best, she experiences a myriad of interesting, exciting, and ultimately disappointing situations. And just when the search for something casual seems Impossible she may have just found something significant!

Monday, July 1 8:00 PM

It's a Cabaret, Henny! (Tickets $10)

Closing night of Gay4Detroit will feature the gayest tunes and the gayest renditions. Join us!

Tickets can be purchased at www.TheRingwald.com or at the theatre, located at 22742 Woodward Avenue in downtown Ferndale. The Ringwald box office opens 45 minutes before performances (except where noted) and tickets can be purchased with cash or credit card. For more information, please call 248-545-5545.

The Ringwald opened their doors twelve years ago on May 11, 2007 with Fatal Attraction: A Greek Tragedy. Quickly, The Ringwald became a mainstay of Detroit's theatre community. Past highlights include: Death of a Salesman,Clue, Company, Merrily We Roll Along, Life Sucks, The Rocky Horror Show, Heathers The Musical, The Legend of Georgia McBride, Mr. Burns: a post-electric play, Glengarry Glen Ross, Stupid Fucking Bird, Angels in America, Into the Woods, A Streetcar Named Desire, August: Osage County, Mercury Fur, The Bad Seed, The Book of Liz, and Evil Dead: The Musical. The Ringwald was named 2009, 2012 and 2013 Best Theatrical Troupe by Real Detroit and Best Place to See Local Theatre in 2010, 2011 and 2012 by the readers of Metro Times.





