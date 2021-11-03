Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Purple Rose Theatre Company Will Return to Live Performances in January 2022 With UNDER CEEGE

Performances will run January 20 – March 12, 2022.

Nov. 3, 2021  
The Purple Rose Theatre Company will return to live performances in 2022 with Under Ceege, a world premiere play by Jeffry Chastang, and directed by Lynch Travis.

Lifelong residents of a Detroit, MI aging housing project, 71-year-old Lucky bumps heads with her 49-year-old son Ceege as they gamble on change, each other, and the daily lottery.

Tickets for all groups 12+ went on sale on Tuesday November 2 at 1pm. Advanced Donor Sales ($250+) will go on sale on Tuesday November 16 at 1pm. General Sales will begin on Tuesday December 7 at 1pm.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.purplerosetheatre.org/whats-on-stage/.


From This Author Stephi Wild