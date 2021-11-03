The Purple Rose Theatre Company Will Return to Live Performances in January 2022 With UNDER CEEGE

The Purple Rose Theatre Company will return to live performances in 2022 with Under Ceege, a world premiere play by Jeffry Chastang, and directed by Lynch Travis.

Performances will run January 20 - March 12, 2022.

Lifelong residents of a Detroit, MI aging housing project, 71-year-old Lucky bumps heads with her 49-year-old son Ceege as they gamble on change, each other, and the daily lottery.

Tickets for all groups 12+ went on sale on Tuesday November 2 at 1pm. Advanced Donor Sales ($250+) will go on sale on Tuesday November 16 at 1pm. General Sales will begin on Tuesday December 7 at 1pm.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.purplerosetheatre.org/whats-on-stage/.