The Peking Acrobats Postponed at Miller Auditorium

The new show date is Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Dec. 14, 2021  


The Peking Acrobats have postponed their scheduled performance at Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo due to a conflict in the touring schedule. Miller Auditorium apologizes for any inconvenience this has caused and thanks all patrons affected for their understanding.

Patrons who have already purchased tickets to see The Peking Acrobats will have their tickets automatically transferred to the new date. The new show date is Sunday, February 19, 2023. Original tickets will be honored for the new date, while those unable to attend on the new date may obtain a refund from the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office. Miller Auditorium has been contacting patrons to notify them of this postponement. Any patrons with questions should call the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office at (269) 387-2300.


