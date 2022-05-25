The Music of Queen and David Bowie Celebrates Rock & Roll Poetry at Circle Theatre

Circle Theatre, West Michigan's go-to destination for exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting, will pay tribute to the influential music of Queen and David Bowie with Under Pressure: The Music of Queen and David Bowie. The 70s-80s were a wonder that brought us more than just big hair, spandex, and neon windbreakers - it brought us the rock & roll poetry of Queen and David Bowie. Art and Music collide on this night with hits like, Bohemian Rhapsody, Killer Queen, Somebody to Love, Rebel Rebel, Let's Dance, Changes, Space Oddity, and the iconic collaboration Under Pressure. Directed by Scott Patrick Bell, this event will take place inside the Performing Arts Center located on the campus of Aquinas College.

This event is sponsored by Warner Norcross + Judd, a firm that provides client-focused, proactive legal and business counsel to clients of all sizes - from startups to Fortune 500 companies to closely held businesses and high net worth individuals. With more than 230 attorneys working in 14 industry groups and 26 specialized practice areas, Warner can meet the legal needs of clients operating throughout North America and around the world.

"The Show Must Go On" with this two night event, so join in on June 13 and August 22, 2022, for an experience that will have you "Under Pressure" to sing along! Tickets are $18 at circletheatre.org.

For more information on Circle Theatre's Summer Concert Series, 2022 season, to purchase tickets, or to find more ways to support Circle Theatre please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit circletheatre.org.