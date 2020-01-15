The Gilmore Will Present 15th Biennial Gilmore International KEYBOARD FESTIVAL

The Gilmore International Keyboard Festival, which is presented biennially in Kalamazoo, is the largest gathering of keyboard artists in North America, this year including nearly 40 pianists in more than 100 concerts and events from Wednesday, April 22 to Sunday, May 10. Staging the festival for the 15th time, The Gilmore continues its commitment to showcasing the keyboard through a wide variety of programming-from solo and concerto performances by most recently named Gilmore Artist Igor Levit; to chamber jazz by Late Show bandleader Jon Batiste; to the inspiring educational work of pianist Maria João Pires, which she brings to the U.S. for the first time. The festival's diverse performance schedule is complemented by an extensive series of master classes, pre-concert talks, film screenings, and lectures, as well as an interactive, public art installation. Among those leading master classes are Igor Levit, Yefim Bronfman, and Beatrice Rana. The festival experience is further enriched by its unique setting in West Michigan, characterized by rolling countryside filled with orchards, wineries, art galleries and farmers markets, as well as the natural beauty of nearby Lake Michigan.

Gilmore Director Pierre van der Westhuizen said:

"This year's festival was designed to demonstrate how incredibly flexible a piano can be, and how well it has adapted to the evolution of music over the centuries. To that end, we have a wide range of artists and ensembles using a keyboard in different ways, from Mozart's works played on a pianoforte, to thoroughly contemporary compositions performed by a jazz trio. We're also marking the 250th birthday of Beethoven, so you'll see his works woven through a great deal of the classical programming."

Tickets may be purchased online at thegilmore.org, by phone at (269) 359-7311, or in person at the Gilmore box office, 359 S. Kalamazoo Mall.

Click here for a full list of festival concerts and performances.





