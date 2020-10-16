The Encore Musical Theatre Company Kicks Off OUR NEXT STAGE Capital Campaign With Major Lead Gifts

This generous funding gives Encore's campaign major momentum.

Artistic Director Dan Cooney, Managing Director Anne Koch, and The Encore Board of Directors are proud to announce the launch of the $2.5 million "Our Next Stage" Capital Campaign, which includes the purchase and renovation of the historic Copeland building in downtown Dexter, MI.

With incredible support reflected in a lead gift of $500,000 from the Benard L. Maas Foundation; as well as an Anonymous gift of $200,000, and a $100,000 gift from Jack and Martha Hicks, this generous funding gives Encore's campaign major momentum.

"The Benard L. Maas Foundation believes in Dan Cooney and his vision to transform The Encore into an elite regional theatre," said Matt Engelbert, the Maas Foundation's President, "we now have the proper space to become a true Midwestern destination for those who love quality, professional musical theater."

The Encore's adaptive renovation and re-use of the 20,000 square foot space will include flexible new seating for up to 250 patrons, a new sound and lighting package, spacious bathrooms, and a large lobby with a full bar and patron seating. These changes, along with ample second floor office space, will allow the non-profit arts organization to grow and strengthen, accelerating artistic innovation and amplifying engagement within the Dexter-Ann Arbor community.

"It is impossible to overstate the positive impact that creating and supporting arts and culture has on a community; the many thousands of patrons who have visited The Encore over the years have dined in local restaurants, shopped in local stores, and contributed in a meaningful way to the vitality of the area," shared Encore Board President Jamie Mistry.

After 12 successful seasons and over 75 main stage productions on Broad Street, The Encore is embracing a much-needed expansion by moving to the Copeland building. "This is a monumental move for us a decade in the making," Artistic Director Dan Cooney said. "The heart of The Encore has been built around us through the dedication of our patrons, artists, staff, and community. This next step simply would not be possible without that commitment, and this new building is an investment and promise to our Encore family who have supported us since 2008."

We invite the community to join us in building "Our Next Stage". Contributions will fuel our progress and highest priority to complete Copeland renovations in 2021.

To learn more about how to contribute and get involved in Encore's Next Stage, please visit www.theencoretheatre.org.

