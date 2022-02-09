The Encore Celebrates Black Heritage Through Music All Month Long

The Encore Musical Theatre Company will offer two very special events that celebrate the heritage of Black music.

First up, KAHIL EL'ZABAR'S ETHNIC HERITAGE ENSEMBLE will collaborate with The Encore for an exciting fusion of Modern Jazz and the American Musical Songbook with MODERN JAZZ MEETS MUSICAL THEATRE.

Founded in Chicago in the 1970s, The Ensemble combines contemporary African American musical styles with traditional African instrumentation and rhythms.

Led by KAHIL EL'ZABAR, an internationally celebrated percussionist, composer and one of the most prolific jazz innovators of his generation, this multi-talented group also includes Detroit native ALEX HARDING on Baritone Sax, and COREY WILKES on Trumpet.

Joining these extraordinary musicians onstage are Broadway artists JESSICA GROVE (Les Misérables, Thoroughly Modern Millie, A Little Night Music, etc.) and MICHAEL MCELROY (Tony Award Winning Broadway Inspirational Voices, Big River, Rent, Miss Saigon), as well as guest vocalist, DWIGHT TRIBLE, "The Godfather of Spiritual Jazz." Together, this group of talented artists will explore a new and unique sound - and create a musical event that you won't want to miss! MODERN JAZZ MEETS MUSICAL THEATRE, co-produced by Steve Elliott, runs for two performances only, February 18-19 at 7:30pm.

Following this event is the highly anticipated STEVIE WONDER TRIBUTE, a lively concert filled with memorable hits like Superstition, Living for the City, You Are the Sunshine of My Life and more. Raising us all to Higher Ground is a cast of Encore favorites, directed by and including JASON BRIGGS (Encore's Smokey Joe's Café, Queen Tribute and Broadway Rocks!). Joining him will be the electric ARIELLE CROSBY (Queen Tribute, Motown the Musical Nat'l Tour), CHRIS JOSEPH (Encore's Smokey Joe's Café, Queen Tribute), DAVID MAGUMBA (Smokey Joe's Café, Motown Unplugged) and GAYLE E. MARTIN (Smokey Joe's Café). This latest concert in The Encore's popular Tribute Series, sponsored by Dexter's Pub, will run for four performances only, February 24-27, 2022.

"It is such an honor to celebrate Black Heritage through the music of these two incredible artists," says Encore's Managing Director, Jason Briggs. "Both the legendary Stevie Wonder and Jazz Master, Kahil El'Zabar, use the power of music to lay a deep foundation to the landscape of Black culture in America, and around the world. We are thrilled to be bringing their music to life here at The Encore!"

The Encore continues to operate at a reduced capacity. Vaccinations are required for all cast and staff members; mask and vaccinations (or a negative COVID test) are required for those attending performances. Tickets for MODERN JAZZ MEETS MUSICAL THEATRE and the TRIBUTE: STEVIE WONDER concerts are $40 and can be purchased (along with all remaining Season 13 productions) online at www.the‌encoretheatre.org/, through the box office (no fee) by calling 734-268-6200, or in-person at The Encore Musical Theatre Company, 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, MI 48130. Box office hours are currently Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10AM to Noon.