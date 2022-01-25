The Eagles Tribute Concert Comes to The Encore Stage in February

The Encore Musical Theatre Company kicks off 2022 with another exciting live music event, The Eagles Tribute Concert. As with their sell-out Queen Tribute last fall, The Encore promises to Take It to the Limit once again with an evening of classic hits, smooth harmonies and a rockin' band led by music director, BRIAN ROSE.

On board to thrill us with favorite tunes like Take It Easy, Hotel California and Desperado is another standout group of vocalists, directed by Encore Artistic Director, Dan Cooney. Broadway veteran GEOFF PACKARD (Wicked, Matilda, Rock of Ages, Phantom of the Opera) joins SCOTT ANTHONY JOY (Hedwig..., Assassins, Hairspray), LEAH OLSEN (Hair, Something Rotten, Truffles Off-Broadway) and Encore favorite TYLER J. MESSINGER (Queen Tribute, Broadway Rocks!, Smokey Joe's Café).

This latest concert in The Encore's popular tribute series, sponsored by Dexter's Pub, will run for four performances only, February 10-13, 2022 in The Maas Theatre at The Encore.

"Ticket sales are going extremely well." Reports Encore's Director of Marketing, Jessica Grové. "It is evident that people are anxious to get back to being entertained, and it's important for our audience to know that we take the health and safety of our patrons very seriously. In addition, we are being especially lenient with our cancellation/exchange policies as we know that circumstances can quickly change these days."

The Encore has been vigilant with their mitigation efforts as they continue to operate at a reduced capacity. Vaccinations are required for all cast and staff members; mask and vaccinations (or a negative COVID test) are required for those attending performances.

"We thank all of our patrons for their unwavering support during these challenging times," says Encore Artistic Director, Dan Cooney, "and we are thrilled to start this new year off with another exciting concert!"

Tickets for The Eagles Tribute Concert are $40 and can be purchased (along with all remaining Season 13 productions) online at www.theencoretheatre.org/, through the box office (no fee) by calling 734-268-6200, or in-person at The Encore Musical Theatre Company, 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, MI 48130. Box office hours are currently Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10AM to Noon.