The Dio Presents AN ACT OF GOD

The Dio continues their 6th season with the irreverent Broadway comedy An Act of God by David Javerbaum, directed by Steve DeBruyne.

The One with the first and last word on everything has finally arrived to set the record straight. After many millennia, and in just 90 minutes, God (assisted by His devoted angels) answers some of the deepest questions that have plagued mankind since Creation.

Director Steve DeBruyne says, "A show like An Act of God can be tricky to mount, especially today, when it's not difficult to offend people for any number of reasons...An Act of God takes the gloves off in that respect. Nobody is safe from God's wisdom (and sharp wit), regardless of religion, politics, age, race, or sexual identity. Our hope is that we can all take a moment and let the outside world go, and just share a few laughs as a room full of theatre lovers, escaping the outside world and all of its craziness for an hour and a half! And who doesn't need a few laughs today, right?"

An Act of God features performances by Dale Dobson, Connor Forrester and David Moan.

Please note that An Act of God contains adult humor and strong language, and is intended for mature audiences only!

Performances take place at The Dio, 177 E. Main Street, Pinckney Michigan, 48169 from June 14 through July 21, Friday and Saturday evenings, and Sunday afternoons. There will be one weekday evening performance, Thursday, July 18.

All tickets include dinner, dessert and non-alcoholic beverages. The menu for An Act of God includes creamy Eden salad with summer tomatoes, cucumbers, celery, corn and onions in a cool and creamy house made dressing, golden dinner rolls, long grain rice stir-fry with fresh veggies in a homemade sauce, au gratin potatoes, honey smoked ham and The Dio's signature boneless chicken, hand breaded and fried to a golden brown, plus dessert!

Tickets may be purchased by visiting diotheatre.com or by calling (517) 672-6009. Seating is limited. Advance reservations are strongly recommended.





