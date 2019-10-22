The Detroit Repertory Theatre Presents CHANNEL CAT

The Detroit Repertory Theatre is pleased to announce the opening of its 63rd Season with an exciting new play by Michigan playwright Joseph Zettelmaier. Channel Cat opens on November 7, 2019 and will run until December 29, 2019. Channel Cat is the latest play written by the award winning Zettelmaier.

Opening night is a champagne celebration and guests are invited to stay after the play and share a toast with the playwright, cast, and crew. Tickets for Opening Night are $17 in advance by phone, the same price for all performances throughout the run of Channel Cat. Patrons must call the Detroit Repertory Theatre for Opening Night tickets at (313) 868-1347, or visit detroitreptheatre.com for other performance dates.



The Annual Black Tie Gala Awards Night and Homecoming Celebration, a benefit for the Detroit Repertory Theatre, will include a special performance of Channel Cat on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Tickets for this event are $75 and tax deductible sponsorships are available.

Regular performances are Thursdays and Fridays at 8:30 PM, Saturdays at 3 PM and 8:30 PM, and Sundays at 2 PM and 7:30 PM. Tickets will remain among the lowest for professional theatre in the region at $17 in advance by phone, $20 online or same day. Subscriptions remain $100 for two people for a year. 10-ticket Bargain Books are still available for $100 and $110.

Charitable group fundraisers, where groups can purchase a block of tickets to sell at their own price to raise money for whatever they like, are available for Channel Cat and throughout the season. The Detroit Repertory Theatre offers free champagne to group fundraisers.

Tickets and information: detroitreptheatre.com or (313) 868-1347.

"You're a big, fat channel cat...eating up anything that touches your whiskers...no matter how big they get, someone always ends up sinking a hook in them."

The Cully Shack BBQ Joint has been an institution in Mound Bayou for decades. As Otis Cully and his daughter Ada close up one night, the county sheriff arrives for some barbecue and reminiscing. Secrets are revealed and what starts as a cordial sit-down turns into a violent encounter that will change three lives forever.

Contains strong language.

Channel Cat is directed by Harry Wetzel (Dearborn). Mr. Wetzel is an actor and director in the Detroit Rep company. This will be his 16th directorial adventure at the Rep.

His cast for Channel Cat includes veteran actor Lynch Travis (Westland), newcomer to the Rep stage Kayla Von (Detroit), and the return of Ryan Carlson (Clinton Township) to the Rep stage after a 20 year hiatus.

The production team for Channel Cat includes stage manager Lulu Dahl (Detroit); set design by Harry Wetzel; costume design by Sheree Colucelli (Lincoln Park); sound design by Burr Huntington (Royal Oak) and light design by Thomas Schraeder (Beverly Hills).





