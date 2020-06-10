The DPSCD And DPTV Present An Evening Of Fine Arts Livestream

The Detroit Public Schools Community District and Detroit Public TV present An Evening of Fine Arts, a virtual showcase of remarkable student artists and performers Watch the livestream this Thursday at 11 a.m. at DPTV.org/Arts and on the Detroit Performs Facebook page.

This year marks the 51st Anniversary of the Detroit Public Schools Community District's "An Evening of Fine Arts." It is one of the most inspiring and heart-warning cultural events of the year for all of us who care about the arts and future artists.

However, because of COVID-19 restrictions, DPSCD is partnering with Detroit Public Television to present the evening as a virtual concert, which will be livestreamed on Thursday at 11 a.m. on DPTV's website (where it will also be available afterwards on-demand) and on its Detroit Performs Facebook page.

One of the Detroit's premier cultural and education events, the Evening of Fine Arts provides a venue for outstanding visual and performing student artists to display their talents and accomplishments to the general public.

It is the highlight and culminating activity of the year for the fine and performing arts programs of Detroit Public Schools.

